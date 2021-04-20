Design Project Lead

- Degree or diploma in a Design discipline such as product, industrial, service, interaction, digital or visual design or equivalent qualification (NQF level 4)
- Minimum of 5 years of Technical experience
- Track record of delivering complex, high quality design projects, with strong customer impact
- Two years of experience conducting audience and usability research including benchmarking, heuristic reviews, surveys, analytics, stakeholder interviews, focus groups, contextual inquiry, and usability testing
- Demonstrated experience in each of the usability and software engineering cycle phases (analysis, design, implementation, and deployment)
- Ability to create and use personas and produce illustrated customer journeys
- Ability to communicate ideas through drawing, digital tools, prototyping, model making etc.
Desired Skills:
- benchmarking
- heuristic reviews
- surveys
- Analytics
- stakeholder interviews
- contextual inquiry
- usability testing
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate