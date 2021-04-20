Design Project Lead

Apr 20, 2021

  • Degree or diploma in a Design discipline such as product, industrial, service, interaction, digital or visual design or equivalent qualification (NQF level 4)
  • Minimum of 5 years of Technical experience
  • Track record of delivering complex, high quality design projects, with strong customer impact
  • Two years of experience conducting audience and usability research including benchmarking, heuristic reviews, surveys, analytics, stakeholder interviews, focus groups, contextual inquiry, and usability testing
  • Demonstrated experience in each of the usability and software engineering cycle phases (analysis, design, implementation, and deployment)
  • Ability to create and use personas and produce illustrated customer journeys
  • Ability to communicate ideas through drawing, digital tools, prototyping, model making etc.

Desired Skills:

  • benchmarking
  • heuristic reviews
  • surveys
  • Analytics
  • stakeholder interviews
  • contextual inquiry
  • usability testing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position