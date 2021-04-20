Ecommerce Administrator at Consol Glass

The Logistics Administrator will be responsible for the fulfilment process of all Ecommerce orders. Ensuring all orders are dispatched and delivered to the customer timeously, ensuring an exceptional customer.

The closing date for applications will be Wednesday, the 04th May 2021.

Key Performance Areas:

Check and issue all Ecommerce orders to warehouse for picking.

Ensure all shipments are prepared, staged and located in the correct area.

Ensure all customer orders are dispatched and have accurate shipment details.

Ensure all shipments have the correct documentation before dispatching end of day manifests to the courier.

Track shipments to ensure timely deliveries and provide feedback to customers about the status of their orders.

Attend and resolve customer complaints or enquiries to ensure customer satisfaction.

Investigate discrepancies on the system or that is highlighted by customers and report findings.

Execute daily reports to monitor all order statuses and shipments.

Monitor stock levels and prepare forecast for all online requirements.

Prepare weekly and monthly reports and analysis to present performance of all Ecommerce areas to management.

Participate in stock takes.

Comply with company policy on health and safety regulation at all times.

Requirements:

Qualifications:

Matric with maths or equivalent.

Experience:

2 Years of relevant experience in a Logistics or Ecommerce environment.

Must be able to work on Weekends and public holidays.

Competencies:

Administration experience within a warehouse or logistics environment.

Knowledge of logistics software or courier management systems.

Experience in a Courier or Ecommerce environment preferred.

Good customer service skills.

Strong decision-making, organizational, planning, analytical and problem-solving skills.

Thorough attention to detail, with the ability to follow through on tasks and manage multiple priorities.

Computer literate and proficient in Microsoft Office.

Desired Skills:

Logistics Administrator

Ecommerce orders

Track shipments

Logistics Software

Courier Management Systems

Learn more/Apply for this position