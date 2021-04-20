Electrician

Qualifications Requirements:

· Matric with a recognised Trade Test as a Qualified Electrician from the Department of Labour/Olifantsfontein – Wireman’s licence (Installation Technician) advantageous.

· Minimum 5 years post trade test experience in a production/factory environment.

Key Responsibilities:

· Reports to the Maintenance Foreman with the day to day support to the plants.

· Planned and breakdown electrical maintenance performed in accordance with maintenance schedule.

· Manage electrical assistants.

· Technical knowledge of the control panels, drives, motors, sensors PLCs.

· Stock control

· Adherence to maintenance best practices.

· Comply with regulations and law in all work done.

· Comply with maintenance procedures.

