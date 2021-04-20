Qualifications Requirements:
· Matric with a recognised Trade Test as a Qualified Electrician from the Department of Labour/Olifantsfontein – Wireman’s licence (Installation Technician) advantageous.
· Minimum 5 years post trade test experience in a production/factory environment.
Key Responsibilities:
· Reports to the Maintenance Foreman with the day to day support to the plants.
· Planned and breakdown electrical maintenance performed in accordance with maintenance schedule.
· Manage electrical assistants.
· Technical knowledge of the control panels, drives, motors, sensors PLCs.
· Stock control
· Adherence to maintenance best practices.
· Comply with regulations and law in all work done.
· Comply with maintenance procedures.