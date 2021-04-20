Estimator

Our client in the Advertising industry is seeking an Estimator to join their East London team. Minimum Requirements:- Matric – Mathematics essential Experience in print-related or manufacturing background or advertising / corporate clothing environment advantageous Estimating / job costing experience preferable PC experience (Word, Excel, Outlook) essential *Minimum 3-5 years costing experience. Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] . If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Matric – Mathematics essential

Experience in print-related or manufacturing background or advertising / corporate clothing environment advantageous

Estimating / job costing experience preferable

PC Experience (Word / Excel / Outlook)

Minimum 3-5 years costing experience

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position