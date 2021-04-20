Our client in the Advertising industry is seeking an Estimator to join their East London team. Minimum Requirements:- Matric – Mathematics essential Experience in print-related or manufacturing background or advertising / corporate clothing environment advantageous Estimating / job costing experience preferable PC experience (Word, Excel, Outlook) essential *Minimum 3-5 years costing experience. Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.
