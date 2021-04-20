Executive Assistant to CEO – MT

Apr 20, 2021

Position: Executive Assistant to CEO BDegree Finance and Legal – MT
Location: Johannesburg
Salary: Market related

Our Client:

  • Our client is a global firm who are leaders in their field and are known for their long-term and personalised approach.
  • With offices situated globally, the Johannesburg office is an elite team who cover a broad range of disciplines, where they are very much dedicated to a bespoke and innovative outlook are looking to appoint a senior executive assistant to the CEO

About You:

  • Ideally, you will have extensive top tier professional services, financial services firm experience supporting at Board/CEO level. You will be used to dealing with matters in a confident and professional manner with senior representatives of other firms.
  • You will be used to working both as part of a small dynamic and close-knit team and also very closely with a diverse group of professionals to support the firm’s growth strategy.
  • This is a highly confidential position and we are looking for an experienced C-Suite Board Level Executive Assistant to support the CEO . You should be an extremely diligent and professional EA with extensive experience supporting at a C-Suite level previously from a recognised background in business or a recent finance graduate with a post grad in business or MBA looking to gain experience and internship at senior level.

Main Responsibilities:

  • Coordinate project based work
  • Data Analysis proficient in Excel and Access
  • Prepare executive responses to routine correspondence memos etc.
  • Liaise with Company Secretary and portfolio company senior executives to ensure appropriate plans for Board meetings and associated events
  • Research and compiling documents from teams to prepare for key internal and external meetings
  • Network Management – proactively manage relationship maintenance for the CEO making suggestions as appropriate, including articles to share or prompts for a contact
  • Research on individuals in preparation for networking meetings of the Senior Executive
  • Arranging detailed travel plans, itineraries and agendas
  • Completion of Powerpoint presentations, especially when highly confidential material
  • Expense and invoice management
  • Liaise with IT on tech-related issues
  • Liaison with private Personal Assistant to ensure compatibility with personal diary matters
  • Assistance on special projects, as and when required
  • Establish and maintain strong relationships within the organisation
  • Senior stakeholder management
  • Other ad hoc responsibilities as requested

Desired Skills:

  • financial services firm experience supporting at Board/CEO level
  • an experienced C-Suite Board Level Executive Assistant to support the CEO
  • Research and compiling documents from teams to prepare for key internal and external meetings
  • Expense and invoice management
  • Establish and maintain strong relationships within the organisation

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

