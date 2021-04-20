Executive Assistant to CEO – MT

Position: Executive Assistant to CEO BDegree Finance and Legal – MT
Location: Johannesburg
Salary: Market related
Our Client:
- Our client is a global firm who are leaders in their field and are known for their long-term and personalised approach.
- With offices situated globally, the Johannesburg office is an elite team who cover a broad range of disciplines, where they are very much dedicated to a bespoke and innovative outlook are looking to appoint a senior executive assistant to the CEO
About You:
- Ideally, you will have extensive top tier professional services, financial services firm experience supporting at Board/CEO level. You will be used to dealing with matters in a confident and professional manner with senior representatives of other firms.
- You will be used to working both as part of a small dynamic and close-knit team and also very closely with a diverse group of professionals to support the firm’s growth strategy.
- This is a highly confidential position and we are looking for an experienced C-Suite Board Level Executive Assistant to support the CEO . You should be an extremely diligent and professional EA with extensive experience supporting at a C-Suite level previously from a recognised background in business or a recent finance graduate with a post grad in business or MBA looking to gain experience and internship at senior level.
Main Responsibilities:
- Coordinate project based work
- Data Analysis proficient in Excel and Access
- Prepare executive responses to routine correspondence memos etc.
- Liaise with Company Secretary and portfolio company senior executives to ensure appropriate plans for Board meetings and associated events
- Research and compiling documents from teams to prepare for key internal and external meetings
- Network Management – proactively manage relationship maintenance for the CEO making suggestions as appropriate, including articles to share or prompts for a contact
- Research on individuals in preparation for networking meetings of the Senior Executive
- Arranging detailed travel plans, itineraries and agendas
- Completion of Powerpoint presentations, especially when highly confidential material
- Expense and invoice management
- Liaise with IT on tech-related issues
- Liaison with private Personal Assistant to ensure compatibility with personal diary matters
- Assistance on special projects, as and when required
- Establish and maintain strong relationships within the organisation
- Senior stakeholder management
- Other ad hoc responsibilities as requested
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree