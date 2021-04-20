Executive Assistant to the CEO

The EA is responsible for assisting the Chief Executive Officer to manage and deliver on medium complex strategic projects related to executive initiatives. This may include the preparation of work schedules, assigning duties to appropriate individuals, and representing the CEO from time to time to ensure efficient and timeous completion of the strategic initiatives. The EA also compiles required and special reports to present to the Executive team for review. The role is a highly strategic, facilitative, and critically important role, enabling the CEO to work effectively with internal and external stakeholders and fulfill commitments to the Company, Shareholders/ Partners, Investors, and other executives.

Work closely with CEO to prioritise key engagements.

Develop and maintain an inventory of critical path projects in which the CEO is especially interested.

Manage and coordinate the CEO’s calendar and engagement.

Prepare requisite presentations and reports as needed.

Be available for Adhoc special projects as identified by the CEO and Executive team.

Desired Skills:

Smart

Articulate

Financial Astute

Organised

Interpersonal Skills

pay attention to detail

Proactive

Forward thinker

Enthusiastic

Business Acumen

Commercial Astute

communication skills.

CA(SA)

Retail industry

Operational Management

Hands-on

Involved

Implementation

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Masters

Chartered Institute of Management Accountants

South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

About The Employer:

Our client is a respected manufacturer and supplier of heavy-duty pumping solutions to the mining, mineral processing, and industrial industries. They have developed a range of premium quality pumps and pump spares, which are offered at competitive prices and with unparalleled service.

Their head office is located in Centurion, South Africa, however, they have continued to expand their footprint, particularly in Africa, where they are enjoying great success in the territories of Botswana, Ghana, Mozambique, Namibia, Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. They have further expanded their territories across the continents to include Australia and North and South America.

