EXECUTIVE : SALES ACCOUNT MANAGEMENT – CAPE TOWN

POSITION REPORTS TO MANAGING EXECUTIVE

LOCATION: CAPE TOWN

SALARY: WILL BE PROVIDED UPON APPLICATION

CONTACT: Ms SHASHI PREMRAJ at M-PLOY GLOBAL RESOURCING for salary and job details

Core Description

Responsible to provide leadership and strategic direction of their respective portfolios in their respective verticals. Responsible for proactive hunting of new business and accounts in their respective vertical. Presenting and demonstrating the value of products and services to prospective buyers

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Relevant Degree (NQF 7) (IT / Engineering / Commerce/Business Management) and an MBA will be an advantage

10 – 12 years’ experience

5 years MUST be at an EXECUTIVE level

The experience must include relevant exposure to ICT and/or Sales Account Management and Key Account Management

Incumbent must have proven business acumen with experience in C-suite stakeholder engagement

KEY DELIVERABLES / PRIMARY FUNCTIONS

Formulate and implement strategic plans that accounts for current and future market forces and movements. This must include operational milestones that drive the company to achieve its strategic objectives

Develop the vertical strategy and execute on account plans to ensure that revenue targets are achieved or exceeded

Ensure customer satisfaction through positioning the company technologies and solutions which will deliver true value-add therefor enable them to gain a competitive advantage

Act as a first point of contact for escalations where the respective sales employees are unable to resolve a critical customer issue

Responsible for the P&L for their respective portfolios

Build strategic relationships at executive levels across the organisation functions and external

Develop and implement operational controls that drives the account to achieve objective surplus sales, profitability, resources; business goals and objectives

Address complaints and resolve issues aiming to customer contentment and the preservation of the company’s brand and reputation

Ensure that financial management cost of sales and expenditure to achieve approved budget

Key accountability for profit and loss.

Responsible for Management, effectiveness and efficiency of all process between the company and all accounts in the respective vertical

Manage the annual budget and forecasts within strategic guidelines, directing and coordinating activities to achieve revenue achievement and cost containment targets

Foster a culture of accountability and manage by objectives

Build a high performance team driven by customer orientation

Functional Skill Profile

Business Development

Financial Management

Sales Strategy

Sales Planning and Forecasting

Customer Relationship Management

Account Management

Incident Management

Behavioural Skill Profile

Impactful Communication

Relationship Building and Partnering

Business Negotiation

Result Orientation

Digital Literacy

Customer Focus

Analytical and Problem Solving

Special Requirements

Required to travel locally and internationally

Drivers license

