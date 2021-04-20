Executive – Sales Account manager

Core description: Responsible to provide leadership and strategic direction of their respective
portfolios in their respective verticals. Responsible for proactive hunting of new
business and accounts in their respective vertical. Presenting and
demonstrating the value of products and services to prospective buyers.
Primary Functions:
- Formulate and implement strategic plans that accounts for current and futuremarket forces and movements. This must include operational milestones that drive the company to achieve its strategic objectives.
- Develop the vertical strategy and execute on account plans to ensure that
revenue targets are achieved or exceeded.
- Ensure customer satisfaction through positioning company technologies and
solutions which will deliver true value-add therefor enable them to gain a
competitive advantage.
- Act as a first point of contact for escalations where the respective sales
employees are unable to resolve a critical customer issue. Responsible for the
P&L for their respective portfolios.
- Build strategic relationships at executive levels across company functions and
external.
- Develop and implement operational controls that drives the account to achieve
objective surplus sales, profitability, resources; business goals and objectives.
- Address complaints and resolve issues aiming to customer contentment and the
preservation of the company’s brand and reputation.
- Ensure that financial management cost of sales and expenditure to achieve
approved budget. Key accountability for profit and loss.
- Responsible for Management, effectiveness and efficiency of all process
between company and all accounts in the respective vertical.
- Manage the annual budget and forecasts within strategic guidelines, directing
and coordinating activities to achieve revenue achievement and cost
containment targets
- Foster a culture of accountability and manage by objectives. Build a highperformance
team driven by customer orientation
Experience:
10 – 12 years’ experience, of which at least 5 years must at an Executive level. The
experience must include relevant exposure to ICT and/or Sales Account
Management and Key Account Management. Incumbent must have proven business
acumen with experience in C-suite stakeholder engagement
Qualifications:
Relevant Degree (NQF 7) (IT / Engineering / Commerce/Business Management)
and an MBA will be an advantage
Special requirement:
Required to travel locally and internationally
Drivers licence
