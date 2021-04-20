Executive – Sales Management at GoldenRule

Apr 20, 2021

The Role: Responsible to provide leadership and strategic direction of their respective portfolios in their respective verticals. Responsible for proactive hunting of new business and accounts in their respective vertical. Presenting and demonstrating the value of products and services to prospective [URL Removed] and Experience:

  • Relevant Degree (NQF 7) (IT / Engineering / Commerce/Business Management)
    and an MBA will be an advantage
  • 10 – 12 years?? experience, of which at least 5 years must at an Executive level.
  • The experience must include relevant exposure to ICT and/or Sales Account
    Management and Key Account Management.
  • Incumbent must have proven business acumen with experience in C-suite stakeholder engagement

Key Accountabilities:

  • Formulate and implement strategic plans that accounts for current and future
    market forces and movements. This must include operational milestones that
    drive the company to achieve its strategic objectives.
  • Develop the vertical strategy and execute on account plans to ensure that
    revenue targets are achieved or exceeded.
  • Ensure customer satisfaction through positioning BCX technologies and
    solutions which will deliver true value-add therefor enable them to gain a
    competitive advantage.
  • Act as a first point of contact for escalations where the respective sales
    employees are unable to resolve a critical customer issue.
  • Responsible for the P&L for their respective portfolios.
  • Build strategic relationships at executive levels across BCX functions and
    external.
  • Develop and implement operational controls that drives the account to achieve
    objective surplus sales, profitability, resources; business goals and objectives.
  • Address complaints and resolve issues aiming to customer contentment and the
    preservation of the company??s brand and reputation.
  • Ensure that financial management cost of sales and expenditure to achieve
    approved budget. Key accountability for profit and loss.
  • Responsible for Management, effectiveness and efficiency of all process
    between BCX and all accounts in the respective vertical.
  • Manage the annual budget and forecasts within strategic guidelines, directing
    and coordinating activities to achieve revenue achievement and cost
    containment targets
  • Foster a culture of accountability and manage by objectives. Build a highperformance team driven by customer orientation

Learn more/Apply for this position