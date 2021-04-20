Export Co-Ordinator – French Speaking

EXPORT CO-ORDINATOR – FRENCH SPEAK
Our Client, a family owned and run export trading business. They specialise in the export of FMCG’s, fruit and vegetables, wines and building materials to over 45 countries throughout the world.
They are looking for a French speaking individual who has experience in co-ordinating exports to join our Export Services team. Ideally, we are looking for someone who has experience with the exportation of FMCG and fresh produce to both West and East Africa.
The position would be responsible for executing the export transactions within the policies and guidelines of the company and working closely with the Business Development Managers assisting them with current and new business opportunities.
The position plays a key role in the liaison between the company, its suppliers, shippers and customers and carries the responsibility for maintaining high standards of competence, professionalism and service.
Key Responsibilities include the following:
- Respond to enquiries or provide quotes for potential and existing clients.
- Implement financial procedures for confirmed orders
- Execute confirmed orders / negotiate shipping and operational requirements / issue shipping instructions / supplier confirmation / documentation / stock control (expiry dates etc) / shipping file cover / communication with clients / follow up on actual shipment
- Business Development Manager support and backup.
Minimum Experience Required:
- Able to converse in French
- Knowledge of the Export process
- Experience with exportation of mixed goods containers
- Experience with the exportation of fresh produce
- Computer literacy and an advanced knowledge of excel
- Knowledge of export costings
- Experience with exchange rates and foreign currencies
- Working knowledge of export documentation
Skills and characteristics:
- Driven and determined
- Excellent attention to detail
- Numerically minded
- Takes great pride in their work
- Multi-tasker
- Enjoys a pressurised work environment
- Proactive and assertive
- Good interpersonal skills
Salary to be determined with experience, knowledge and job fit. There will be a basic salary plus commission.
Desired Skills:
- French
- Exports
- BDM
- Export Administration
- Export Management
- International Logistics
- Sea freight
- International Shipping
- Export Processing
- FMCG
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Commission