Export Co-Ordinator – French Speaking

Our Client, a family owned and run export trading business. They specialise in the export of FMCG’s, fruit and vegetables, wines and building materials to over 45 countries throughout the world.

They are looking for a French speaking individual who has experience in co-ordinating exports to join our Export Services team. Ideally, we are looking for someone who has experience with the exportation of FMCG and fresh produce to both West and East Africa.

The position would be responsible for executing the export transactions within the policies and guidelines of the company and working closely with the Business Development Managers assisting them with current and new business opportunities.

The position plays a key role in the liaison between the company, its suppliers, shippers and customers and carries the responsibility for maintaining high standards of competence, professionalism and service.

Key Responsibilities include the following:

Respond to enquiries or provide quotes for potential and existing clients.

Implement financial procedures for confirmed orders

Execute confirmed orders / negotiate shipping and operational requirements / issue shipping instructions / supplier confirmation / documentation / stock control (expiry dates etc) / shipping file cover / communication with clients / follow up on actual shipment

Business Development Manager support and backup.

Minimum Experience Required:

Able to converse in French

Knowledge of the Export process

Experience with exportation of mixed goods containers

Experience with the exportation of fresh produce

Computer literacy and an advanced knowledge of excel

Knowledge of export costings

Experience with exchange rates and foreign currencies

Working knowledge of export documentation

Skills and characteristics:

Driven and determined

Excellent attention to detail

Numerically minded

Takes great pride in their work

Multi-tasker

Enjoys a pressurised work environment

Proactive and assertive

Good interpersonal skills

Salary to be determined with experience, knowledge and job fit. There will be a basic salary plus commission.

Desired Skills:

French

Exports

BDM

Export Administration

Export Management

International Logistics

Sea freight

International Shipping

Export Processing

FMCG

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Commission

