FINANCIAL PRODUCT DEVELOPER IN UK

Job Title: Product Developer

Location: London, United Kingdom

Requirements: EU Passport/Ancestral Visa (If South African)

Job Description

A company is looking for an organised, personable, hard-working individual to join their Product Development Team. This is a hybrid role including responsibilities of both middle and front office. You will work closely with the Product Development Manager, Legal Team, Operations, Sales, Research team as well as be included in multiple sales and partnership calls. This role offers room to become an inhouse entrepreneur, turning your ideas that fit into the growth strategy of the company into its own product/business.

As a product developer, you will be working directly under the Product Development Manger to ensure that the end-to-end product is ready for the market and is always up to date with current compliance and legislation requirements. This includes research into various Tax jurisdictions, making sure all content is up to date, assisting to produce marketing content, process flows and co-ordinating between back, middle and front office in terms of the products when launched. There are considerable learning opportunities with potential to grow within the department and across the business.

You will be responsible for:

Identifying, researching, developing and implementing new opportunities based on topics provided as well as own ideas

Document Research findings and conclusion

Pitch the idea to Product Development Manager, Managing Director and CEO

If idea is viable, preparing content and process flows for the product, tailored to clients’ needs

Taking the product to market including pricing, target market research and sales

Liaising with various departments such as the processing centre, legal, marketing and sales

Giving training to the business on the new product

Responding to and resolving product queries and reporting on progress

Assisting branches in technical queries in relation to the products

Reporting all findings/problems and solutions to the Product Development Manager on a timely basis

Staying abreast of developments laws surrounding new solutions/products

Assisting the product development manager in all regards with established products

Required skills, knowledge and competencies:

Strong ability to perform and interpret research and build process flows from findings

Ability to work with multiple people with different backgrounds and in different roles

Ability to understand and consolidate information into relevant facts and detail

Excellent organisation and time management skills

Personable and professional

Problem Solver

High energy level, internal drive and quick learner

Attention to detail is very important

Desired Experience

Proficient and excellent command of the English language

CA(SA)/Lawyer or Equivalent

Excellent High School and University Results

Salary and incentives are market related and based on previous experienceplease send cv together with matric certificate

Desired Skills:

financial product development

casa

financial product developer

Product Development

Product Knowledge

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

