FORECASTER/ANALYST Bellville R 30 000- 55 000 pm ctc neg

National Manufacturing Company, which imports raw product to supply their factories nationally seeks an experience Sales Forecaster/Analyst to forecast/plan orders and make sure the factories stores always have raw material available for production and also make sure the company does not sit with too much stock. The ideal candidate has above average maths, stats, and IT skills and has good exposure to ERP’s and data extraction, management, and processing tools. Min Degree in Maths, Stats or Information systems. I am looking for a smart candidate who understands manufacturing/engineering processes and forecasting for a big national company.

