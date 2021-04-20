Head of Compliance at Osiris Trading

The Head of Compliance will effectively manage the planning, operations and reporting of the Compliance team, including the Regulatory Compliance, Betting Integrity, Licensing and Compliance Operations and Customer Welfare functions. The role is responsible for managing the relationship between Compliance and the business’ technical and operational departments, the Data Protection and the AML teams. You will also be a key contact for heads of departments, senior executives within the business, and relationships with third parties.

To achieve this, the Head of Compliance must ensure consistent planning and organisation of the team and monitor this to ensure that the team is effective in meeting the needs of the business. The incumbent must develop, implement, drive and enable staff to meet the vision, mission, pillars and objectives of the team. They will be required to contribute to the development of annual department objectives and strategies and take accountability for the tactical planning, outputs and reporting the activities of the team, as well as managing team and department meetings.

Responsibilities:

The support and development of the Compliance team, incorporating Regulatory Compliance, Betting Integrity, Licensing and Compliance Operations and Customer Welfare management

Ensuring that the business is compliant with regulatory requirements

Ensuring the goals of each team meet the vision of the department

Delivering on the vision, mission and strategies of the Compliance team

Developing a culture of compliance through the business

Providing a safe environment for our customers to enjoy their gambling activity

Senior escalation point of contact with regulators and within the business for any questions and issues relating to Regulatory Compliance, Betting Integrity, Licensing and Compliance Operations and Customer Welfare

Ensuring the success and effectiveness of the Compliance Monitoring Programme

Ensuring the success and effectiveness of the safer gambling programme, including customer interaction and sustainability

Identify innovative solutions to Regulatory Compliance issues and drive implementation

Provide visibility of regulatory risks to senior management

Reporting issues, metrics and outputs to the Director and others as required

Project manage to license stage all new jurisdictional license applications

Liaise with and lead in-house and external stakeholders including Legal, Product, Commercial, Marketing, Compliance, Technology and independent Test Houses

Document and provide advice for the implementation across the business of all regulatory and technical requirements

Timetable and ensure that all appropriate regulatory notifications and financial reports are reported

NB: Travel throughout Africa is required for this role

Requirements:

Qualification in Compliance, Business, Management or Legal

Significant prior experience in senior team management

Experience in compliance, risk management or internal audit

Strong knowledge of regulatory frameworks and risk mitigation strategies

Experience supporting business in delivering complex projects in a regulated environment

Exceptional planning, organisation and prioritisation skills

Experience influencing and advising senior management

Proven experience team development

Desired Skills:

Compliance and Risk Management

Financial Crime Management

AML

CDD

KYC

Operational Risk Management

Leadership And Management

FICA

Policy Development

Licensing

Regulatory Compliance

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years Senior Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our journey started in 1999 with a handful of brilliant individuals and some very big picture thinking.

Now, we are an ever-growing community of 400+ talented and exceptional people at the forefront of the vast and competitive world. Our expertise lies in marketing, customer service and technology. We deliver digital products (online and mobile) and we market through-the-line (TV, print, outdoors, digital etc).

We are relentless in our passion for excellence and we always deliver the best to ensure that consumers get the thrilling, immersive experience they sign up for with our products.

About the department:

The Compliance team sits within the Operations Department which is responsible for identifying compliance risks across the business and advising on appropriate controls to effectively treat those risks.

We always put Compliance first, to help the business design and implement controls to protect the brand from those risks and provide testing and monitoring capabilities to report on the effectiveness of these controls to senior management. We take a pragmatic approach to risk management ensuring that inherent risks are managed effectively to facilitate the business’ commercial objectives with innovative solutions in the spirit that “Everything is possible”.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Annual Bonus

Group Life Assurance

Parking

Study Assistance

Flexitime

