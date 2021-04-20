Health And Safety Officer

We are looking for a qualified Health and Safety Officer for our well known, long established client. To qualify for the role you would have to have an HSE related degree, certificates in Auditing, ISO Standards, Risk Assessment, Root Course Analysis and Incident Investigation are a must. You will be responsible for the Management of Occupational HS and Safety risks and the Implementation and Management of the IMS management systems. Innovative and forward thinking, financial acumen and excellent communication skills are further job competencies. Experience in working with Chemicals would be an added benefit.

R 45000,- pm R 540000,-

Learn more/Apply for this position