HR Administrator

To perform duties in payroll, recruitment and selection, performance management, implementing learning and development interventions, implementing employee assistance programmes, and regularly reviewing HR/ER [URL Removed] you will have a HR DIPLOMA and a minimum of 5 years experience as a HR Generalist is essential. SAGE Experience
Desired Skills:
- Sage
- Critical Thinking
- can work under pressure
- Report Writing
- Human Resources Administration
- HR management system
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma