HR Administrator

Apr 20, 2021

To perform duties in payroll, recruitment and selection, performance management, implementing learning and development interventions, implementing employee assistance programmes, and regularly reviewing HR/ER [URL Removed] you will have a HR DIPLOMA and a minimum of 5 years experience as a HR Generalist is essential. SAGE Experience

Desired Skills:

  • Sage
  • Critical Thinking
  • can work under pressure
  • Report Writing
  • Human Resources Administration
  • HR management system

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position