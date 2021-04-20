HR Administrator/Learning & Development Coordinator

Our client, within the Logistics Industry seeks to appoint a HR Administrator – Learning & Development Coordinator to join their team based in Durban.

Key Duties

Talent Administration

Provide all recruitment administration support for appointments.

Assist with recruitment system administration for video interviews.

Ensure all reference and criminal record checks are carried out fully and in a timely

New appointments

Manage the new joiner process from offer letter through to joining instructions and

Provide HR support and advice to employees and line managers, explaining policies and procedures in a timely and effective manner.

Handle maternity, paternity, adoption and parental leave processes and queries.

Handle health, safety and IOD processes and queries.

Prepare People Moves monthly.

Enter data into the HR system so that accurate records are maintained.

Provide data for and prepare management information reports.

Liaise with payroll and distribute the payslips.

Process medical aid / fund entries and withdrawals.

Process death and disability claim documents.

Capture disciplinary records into SAP.

Administer the recording of absence.

Administer the recording of vacation leave.

Administer the probationary review periods.

Maintain the personnel filing system and safeguard the files and documentation.

Manage the leave administration process.

Provide support in investigations for disciplinary and grievance procedures.

Distribute/disseminate policies and convey related communication.

Administer employee/study loan and bursary documentation.

Answer all channelled HR administration-related queries from employees and managers in the business and ensure their resolution in accordance with service standards.

Uploading photos onto intranet

PO’s & GR’s

Maintain the Personnel Filing system

Adhoc Queries

Staff and Canteen accounts

Termination Exit Process

Learning Administration

Provide administrative support to staff and managers in the planning, coordination, and delivery of a large volume of learning and development events. (including Senior Management programmes)

Obtain authorisation in respect to learning events and process payment as per organisational procedure (Quotations, BR’s, Order numbers & Invoices).

Obtain & collate training provider information for vendor approval.

Control training documentation ensuring that Attendance Registers & associated costs are captured into the HR Management system.

Generate certificates of attendance for in-house training events.

Collate learning evaluation feedback to enable amendments to programme and facilitators be made in a timely manner.

Prepare learning and development materials to a consistently high standard and ensure that they reach the delegates/facilitators within agreed timescales. i.e., Learner manuals.

Maintain all student records and correspondence.

Manage administration of student applications and vacation work.

Ensure student payments are managed in accordance with company policy.

Liaise directly with Universities regarding student queries.

Provide administrative support to employees regarding approved company assisted studies.

Learning Programme Implementation

Schedule staff to attend internal and external learning events in accordance with the wider learning and development strategy.

Communicate programme requirements and details to employees and training providers within agreed timescales.

Co-ordinate learning event arrangements; including venue, travel, and catering requirements for a large volume of learning and development events in compliance with organisational policies and procedures.

Set up training rooms, as required, for learning events.

Support with Legislative and Management reporting

Coordinate, consolidate and manage complex information required for the annual SARS audit processes for Learnership Tax rebates.

Assemble relevant SETA information, assist to produce statutory reports to be submitted in terms of the Skills Development Act and the Skills Development Levies Act.

Collate BEE data and relevant information, producing reports as required for the B-BBEE Verification audit as required by the BBBEE Act and Codes, Skills Development Act, and the Skills Development Levies Act.

Support with data collection for Monthly Management reporting.

HR Projects

Plan, coordinate and execute projects across the organisation including tracking and reporting on status, risks, issues, and dependencies.

Develop and support the regional HR teams on HR Orientation initiatives

Change Management coordination & support.

D&I support facilitator and coordination

HR Info session coordination, develop content, facilitation of sessions.

Desired Skills:

HR/L&D Diploma or Degree –

2 – 3 years’ experience in HR Administration –

Strong system skills –

SAP Essential –

Excel intermediate to advanced –

Must have good communication skills. –

Knowledge of HR principles and practices

