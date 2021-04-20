Import Operational Care

Our client, one of the leading players within the Sea logistics Sector in Durban is looking to recruit an exceptional Import Operational Care to be responsible for managing the coordination of customer shipments by securing buy rates and capacity with qualified carriers/partners.

Minimum Requirements

French as an additional is a pre-requisite

Have Bachelors / First University Degree

Have 5-8 years’ experience in Sea Logistics and Sea-Log Experience 2-3 years

Be computer literate (Microsoft Word, Excel, Sea-Log , CIEL, KN Login)

Have in-depth knowledge of Sea Logistics Import Processes

Have strong analytical and analysis skills

Have excellent communication and organizational skills

be able to work under pressure & meet deadlines

Responsibilities



To perform the functions of import operations

To coordinate with customer care, hauliers and carriers for the import handling of shipments

To review and ensure alignment of clearing instructions including to clarify any deviations/conflicts taking country regulations, import compliance and rate and routing information into consideration

To ensure profit maximization

To immediately report problems, operation disputes or discrepancies to supervisor, manager, divisional manager or branch manager

To monitor operational performance of carriers and other vendors and escalate/create awareness if performance and commitments are not being delivered

To initiate and resolve any rate discrepancies

To work with Sales and Customer Care on account implementation, ensuring a smooth transition from sales to operations

Kindly be advised that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

