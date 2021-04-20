Our client, one of the leading players within the Sea logistics Sector in Durban is looking to recruit an exceptional Import Operational Care to be responsible for managing the coordination of customer shipments by securing buy rates and capacity with qualified carriers/partners.
Minimum Requirements
- French as an additional is a pre-requisite
- Have Bachelors / First University Degree
- Have 5-8 years’ experience in Sea Logistics and Sea-Log Experience 2-3 years
- Be computer literate (Microsoft Word, Excel, Sea-Log , CIEL, KN Login)
- Have in-depth knowledge of Sea Logistics Import Processes
- Have strong analytical and analysis skills
- Have excellent communication and organizational skills
- be able to work under pressure & meet deadlines
Responsibilities
- To perform the functions of import operations
- To coordinate with customer care, hauliers and carriers for the import handling of shipments
- To review and ensure alignment of clearing instructions including to clarify any deviations/conflicts taking country regulations, import compliance and rate and routing information into consideration
- To ensure profit maximization
- To immediately report problems, operation disputes or discrepancies to supervisor, manager, divisional manager or branch manager
- To monitor operational performance of carriers and other vendors and escalate/create awareness if performance and commitments are not being delivered
- To initiate and resolve any rate discrepancies
- To work with Sales and Customer Care on account implementation, ensuring a smooth transition from sales to operations
