IT Analyst/Support Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Our client, a Specialist Consultancy, seeks a technical & strategic-thinking IT Analyst/Support Engineer to be responsible for the implementation of all IT strategies and initiatives across the business network. You will also be involved in IT Change Management and ensuring compliance with security procedures. You must have Grade 12/Matric, a relevant IT Certification (Degree/National Diploma will prove beneficial), at least 3 years’ experience in a similar role with strong understanding of the IT [URL Removed] the role of interface between the business and service providers to ensure that service delivery is according to business standards.

Interdepartmental support to realise IT goals and objectives.

IT Change Management.

Communication and reporting of all critical IT incidents.

Monitor service provision in the network.

Point of contact for IT-related topics.

Escalation and de-escalation of service requests based on organisational priority.

Translation of user requests into requirements to leverage IT infrastructure.

Support users in the content creation process for internal web-based workflows.

Participation in and/or management of IT-related projects based on business requirements.

Ensure compliance with security procedures.

REQUIREMENTS:

Grade 12

Relevant IT Certification. (National Diploma/Degree advantageous).

Minimum 3 years relevant experience.

Basic financial understanding.

IT understanding.

ATTRIBUTES:

Attention to detail.

Analytical thinking.

Self-driven.

Relationship building.

Conflict resolution.

Accountability.

Systems thinking.

