Kitchen Cleaner (Scullery) at A Business School in Sandton

Apr 20, 2021

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Ensure the kitchen is clean, well maintained and organized at all times.
  • Ensure floors are dry and clean at all times.
  • Maintain a hygienic working environment in accordance with hygiene regulations and company standards.
  • Adhere to all sanitation guidelines.
  • Assist the Cooks and Servers as and when necessary.
  • Collects and removes trash from all areas of the operation following established procedures.
  • Carry out general cleaning as directed to include sweeping, mopping up, washing up, emptying of rubbish bins and boxes ensuring placement in the correct containers
  • Clean and sanitize pots, pans, utensils, and other minor equipment routinely used in the kitchen following established procedures.
  • Clean Kitchen equipment as assigned, following established procedures.
  • Check all chemical levels and inventory.
  • Wash, Wipe, Sort, stack and store all cleaned items in an organized and safe manner.
  • Maintains all equipment’s according to manufacturer and department guidelines.
  • Report any maintenance or hazard issues to the manager.
  • Other duties as assigned.

Desired Skills:

  • Restaurant kitchen
  • Basic cleaning
  • Food Prep

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Business School in Sandton

Learn more/Apply for this position