Kitchen Cleaner (Scullery) at A Business School in Sandton

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Ensure the kitchen is clean, well maintained and organized at all times.
- Ensure floors are dry and clean at all times.
- Maintain a hygienic working environment in accordance with hygiene regulations and company standards.
- Adhere to all sanitation guidelines.
- Assist the Cooks and Servers as and when necessary.
- Collects and removes trash from all areas of the operation following established procedures.
- Carry out general cleaning as directed to include sweeping, mopping up, washing up, emptying of rubbish bins and boxes ensuring placement in the correct containers
- Clean and sanitize pots, pans, utensils, and other minor equipment routinely used in the kitchen following established procedures.
- Clean Kitchen equipment as assigned, following established procedures.
- Check all chemical levels and inventory.
- Wash, Wipe, Sort, stack and store all cleaned items in an organized and safe manner.
- Maintains all equipment’s according to manufacturer and department guidelines.
- Report any maintenance or hazard issues to the manager.
- Other duties as assigned.
Desired Skills:
- Restaurant kitchen
- Basic cleaning
- Food Prep
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Business School in Sandton