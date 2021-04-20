Lead UI & UX Designer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A fast-paced provider of innovative Business Solutions seeks the creative expertise of a self-driven & forward-thinking Lead UI & UX Designer with a killer work ethic to join its team. The ideal candidate will have a suitable tertiary qualification with 8+ years’ experience as a Product / UI Designer, be highly proficient in Sketch, InVision, Illustrator, InDesign & Photoshop as well as up to date with the latest tech and design trends. You must have a proven track record in Software / Application Development and able to work in an Agile team. You should also be a good communicator and possess the ability to sell your designs to clients and your team members [URL Removed] interface designs for both responsive platforms and mobile.

Development of detailed UI design style guides consisting of brand foundations and UI components.

Establish and promote interface design guidelines and best practices.

Lead the visual development of the client’s brand in a digital language.

Prepare work to be accomplished by gathering information and materials.

Plan concept by studying information and materials.

Illustrate concept by designing wireframes or rough layout of art and copy regarding arrangement, size, type size and style, and related aesthetic concepts.

Obtain approval of concept by submitting rough layout for approval.

Contribute to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant tertiary education.

8+ Years’ experience working as a Product / UI Designer.

Proficient in Sketch, InVision and Adobe Creative Suite – Illustrator, InDesign, and Photoshop.

High crafting standards, superior attention to detail.

Ability to work methodically and meet deadlines.

Good understanding of UX best practices.

Excellent communication skills.

Good project and time management skills.

Up to date with the latest UI trends, techniques, and technologies.

Can manage multiple tasks and priorities within a fast-paced work environment.

Able to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements.

Advantageous –

Basic JIRA knowledge.

Have worked within an Agile Development environment.

InVision prototyping.

InVision DSM.

Building component libraries in Sketch.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to take initiative, good at problem-solving.

Willing to continuously learn.

Self-motivated towards the achievement of established goals.

