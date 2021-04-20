Maintenance Engineer (Final Assembly) – Automotive

Our client in the automotive industry is looking for a Maintenance Engineer (Final Assembly) to join their Production team (Assembly Department) in Uitenhage, Eastern Cape.

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

  • Provide support to maintenance supervisors and department with multi-disciplinary technical expertise and problem-solving such as electrical, mechanical, structural, etc.
  • Liaising with department stakeholders e.g.: Production, Maintenance, Process, Quality, MPE, Logistics, etc. to improve and drive technical OPR and DRR efficiencies.
  • Staying up-to-date with technological advancements in the industry and processes to progress a sustainable approach to facility reliability, robustness and maintainability of the plant and assigned technologies.
  • Ensure the incorporation of safe design and practices for new and existing installations.
  • Support or lead breakdowns through escalation. Drive prevention activities through documentation and follow through.
  • Facilitate spare parts purchases and stores stock holding requirements.
  • Evaluate, advise and approve related tender documents in collaboration with MPE/CPE. Approve final acceptance of mechanical, electrical, structural and civil installations relative to maintenance and safety requirements.
  • Develop and implement procedures and systems to improve maintenance processes.
  • Conducting Think Blue Factory reporting and annual target development as well as managing input for TBF and monitor energy projects and bi-weekly energy team meetings.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • NN Diploma / ND / Degree in Mechanical, Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics.
  • 3 -7 years’ relevant experience in an industrial/automotive environment
  • Sound technical knowledge and skills of PLC programming, instrumentation, drive systems and experience in Preventative Maintenance.
  • Good understanding of the technical processes within Assembly processes in order to support and drive creation and implementation of new initiatives.
  • Sound knowledge of component and motor vehicle manufacturing processes.
  • Sound knowledge of project management principles and practices

Skills, Attributes & Other requirements

  • Proven analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Ability to communicate with all levels in the Company (written or verbal) and with external stakeholders/suppliers/consultants.
  • Take initiative and be able to work independently or as part of a Cross-Functional Team.
  • Computer literacy in MS Office (Excel, PowerPoint, Word, Outlook)

