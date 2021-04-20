Maintenance Foreman

Duties:

1. Scheduled plant and equipment maintenance

· Physically inspect plant and equipment according to outstanding and pending maintenance schedules to prioritise work and raise job cards for urgent unscheduled work

· Allocate scheduled maintenance job cards to staff and ensure that:

i. The work is understood

ii. Spares are available for the work

iii. Tools and equipment are available

iv. Enough time is available to do the work properly

· Plan scheduled maintenance to minimize plant downtime

· Perform scheduled maintenance on plant and equipment

· Update maintenance schedules and report weekly on completed, pending and outstanding maintenance

· Ensure that all maintenance work is of an acceptable standard and report on and address reworks

· Ensure that installation work is of an acceptable standard and safely performed

· Ensure that critical spares are held in the Engineering Stores

2. Unplanned and immediate work

· Record job cards received and allocated. Follow up and report on job cards received, in progress and outstanding

· Order spares and materials and regularly follow up

· Ensure that job cards are timeously attended to

· Sign job cards off after inspecting work and ensuring area is clean

· Return completed job cards to originator

· Ensure that breakdowns are immediately attended to, including after-hours call-outs

· Record and follow up causes breakdowns and take steps to prevent re-occurrence

3. Workshop areas

· Keep workshop area clean and tidy and ensure the following:

i. No loose equipment lying around

ii. Workbenches are cleaned and floors swept before knocking off

iii. Broken spares and equipment are disposed of in waste bins and skips

· Ensure workshop equipment is maintained in good working order

· Keep the waste area tidy and under control

4. Projects

· Identify minor projects, repairs and refurbishment work that can be performed in-house

· Specify scope of work and source quotations from suppliers for spares and materials

· Forward quotations for approval

· Liaise with suppliers when order numbers are allocated

· Generate job cards, organise and control personnel to ensure work is within acceptable standards

· Follow up and report weekly on progress made

5. Safety, Health and Environment and legal compliance

· Immediately stop any dangerous acts and immediately address any equipment that poses a risk to personnel

· Ensure that the all personnel correctly wear and use the required PPE, including safety harnesses

· Ensure all mechanical work follows good engineering practices

· Ensure that hand and portable tools are safe and comply with safety standards

· Ensure that all listed equipment is safe to use, inspected regularly and that records are kept

· Ensure all rotating equipment is adequately protected

· Assume the responsibilities delegated by Appointees in terms of the OHSAct and FSSC standards

· Enforce the following internal safety systems:

i. Lock out tag out system (LOTTO)

ii. Hot work permits

iii. Confined spaces entry permits

iv. Elevated work permits

· Regularly inspect safety equipment in the working areas

· Assist Safety and Quality Representatives with their monthly audits in the works areas

· Participate in monthly SHE/Quality meetings where required

· Ensure that work arising from SHE/Quality audits is carried out

6. Personnel

· 100% adherence to all Company Policies and Procedures and the enforcing thereof

· Manage the engineering personnel under his control through proper guidance, supervision, inspection and discipline

· Assist with training, coaching, upgrading and general development of subordinates

· Maintain open channel communication with subordinates through daily meeting for two-way feedback

7. General

· Do standby as per roster

· Update asset and equipment data when changes are made

· Adhere to all company policies and procedures relating to work, working conditions, discipline, SHE, FSSC and administration

· Report accurately and timeously on any problems that may occur during the course of carrying out normal duties to a person in authority for further action

· Carry out any other reasonable instruction that Management might issue

Requirements:

– Recognised electrical/mechanical trade test

– Minimum of 7 years post qualification, hands-on, technical maintenance experience, preferably in a feed milling environment, of which at least 3 years should be managing a maintenance team

Learn more/Apply for this position