Maintenance Foreman

Duties:
1. Scheduled plant and equipment maintenance
· Physically inspect plant and equipment according to outstanding and pending maintenance schedules to prioritise work and raise job cards for urgent unscheduled work
· Allocate scheduled maintenance job cards to staff and ensure that:
i. The work is understood
ii. Spares are available for the work
iii. Tools and equipment are available
iv. Enough time is available to do the work properly
· Plan scheduled maintenance to minimize plant downtime
· Perform scheduled maintenance on plant and equipment
· Update maintenance schedules and report weekly on completed, pending and outstanding maintenance
· Ensure that all maintenance work is of an acceptable standard and report on and address reworks
· Ensure that installation work is of an acceptable standard and safely performed
· Ensure that critical spares are held in the Engineering Stores
2. Unplanned and immediate work
· Record job cards received and allocated. Follow up and report on job cards received, in progress and outstanding
· Order spares and materials and regularly follow up
· Ensure that job cards are timeously attended to
· Sign job cards off after inspecting work and ensuring area is clean
· Return completed job cards to originator
· Ensure that breakdowns are immediately attended to, including after-hours call-outs
· Record and follow up causes breakdowns and take steps to prevent re-occurrence
3. Workshop areas
· Keep workshop area clean and tidy and ensure the following:
i. No loose equipment lying around
ii. Workbenches are cleaned and floors swept before knocking off
iii. Broken spares and equipment are disposed of in waste bins and skips
· Ensure workshop equipment is maintained in good working order
· Keep the waste area tidy and under control
4. Projects
· Identify minor projects, repairs and refurbishment work that can be performed in-house
· Specify scope of work and source quotations from suppliers for spares and materials
· Forward quotations for approval
· Liaise with suppliers when order numbers are allocated
· Generate job cards, organise and control personnel to ensure work is within acceptable standards
· Follow up and report weekly on progress made
5. Safety, Health and Environment and legal compliance
· Immediately stop any dangerous acts and immediately address any equipment that poses a risk to personnel
· Ensure that the all personnel correctly wear and use the required PPE, including safety harnesses
· Ensure all mechanical work follows good engineering practices
· Ensure that hand and portable tools are safe and comply with safety standards
· Ensure that all listed equipment is safe to use, inspected regularly and that records are kept
· Ensure all rotating equipment is adequately protected
· Assume the responsibilities delegated by Appointees in terms of the OHSAct and FSSC standards
· Enforce the following internal safety systems:
i. Lock out tag out system (LOTTO)
ii. Hot work permits
iii. Confined spaces entry permits
iv. Elevated work permits
· Regularly inspect safety equipment in the working areas
· Assist Safety and Quality Representatives with their monthly audits in the works areas
· Participate in monthly SHE/Quality meetings where required
· Ensure that work arising from SHE/Quality audits is carried out
6. Personnel
· 100% adherence to all Company Policies and Procedures and the enforcing thereof
· Manage the engineering personnel under his control through proper guidance, supervision, inspection and discipline
· Assist with training, coaching, upgrading and general development of subordinates
· Maintain open channel communication with subordinates through daily meeting for two-way feedback
7. General
· Do standby as per roster
· Update asset and equipment data when changes are made
· Adhere to all company policies and procedures relating to work, working conditions, discipline, SHE, FSSC and administration
· Report accurately and timeously on any problems that may occur during the course of carrying out normal duties to a person in authority for further action
· Carry out any other reasonable instruction that Management might issue
Requirements:
– Recognised electrical/mechanical trade test
– Minimum of 7 years post qualification, hands-on, technical maintenance experience, preferably in a feed milling environment, of which at least 3 years should be managing a maintenance team