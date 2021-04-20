Manager: Data and Analytics (Credit Analytics) at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

To manage the Credit Analytics teams to deliver key analytical insights to business on current strategy, business objectives and current issues to help improve decision making.

To develop, maintain and improve standards of analysis and operational support for consistent and reliable value add to the business.

Experience

Minimum:

At least 5 – 7 years’ proven experience within a Analytical role pertaining to Credit within the banking environment

A fast paced, complex environment

Analytical and report writing experience

Strong SQL coding skill

Proven track record of delivering on complex analytical requirements

Problem solving using data analytics

At least 2 years’ experience within a management or team leader role focusing on team oversight and development and client interaction

Ideal:

Experience as a Manager or Team leader in an Analytical team focused on credit

Practical experience in managing senior and executive level stakeholders and influencing decision making at these levels in relevant forums

Qualifications (Minimum)

Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics or Engineering – Other

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Honours Degree in Mathematics or Engineering – Other

Knowledge

Minimum:

Functional knowledge of business areas in the portfolio

Solid understanding of credit life cycle

Analytics, report writing and presentation skill

Strong SQL coding skill with understanding of relational databases

People management practices

HR and development processes and practices

How to translate analysis into simple business language so that business questions are answered

Ideal:

Knowledge of analytics within the banking credit environment

Skills

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Decision making skills

Facilitation Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Strategic Thinking Skills

Attention to Detail

Communications Skills

Competencies

Deciding and Initiating Action

Leading and Supervising

Working with People

Relating and Networking

Persuading and Influencing

Writing and Reporting

Analysing

Creating and Innovating

Planning and Organising

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Adapting and Responding to Change

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Willingness to travel nationally if and when required

Willing and able to use own home as a formal office / base of operations (including space for ad hoc storage of paperwork, stock, etc.)

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

