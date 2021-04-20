Manager: Data and Analytics (Credit Analytics) at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- To manage the Credit Analytics teams to deliver key analytical insights to business on current strategy, business objectives and current issues to help improve decision making.
- To develop, maintain and improve standards of analysis and operational support for consistent and reliable value add to the business.
Experience
Minimum:
- At least 5 – 7 years’ proven experience within a Analytical role pertaining to Credit within the banking environment
- A fast paced, complex environment
- Analytical and report writing experience
- Strong SQL coding skill
- Proven track record of delivering on complex analytical requirements
- Problem solving using data analytics
- At least 2 years’ experience within a management or team leader role focusing on team oversight and development and client interaction
Ideal:
- Experience as a Manager or Team leader in an Analytical team focused on credit
- Practical experience in managing senior and executive level stakeholders and influencing decision making at these levels in relevant forums
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics or Engineering – Other
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Honours Degree in Mathematics or Engineering – Other
Knowledge
Minimum:
- Functional knowledge of business areas in the portfolio
- Solid understanding of credit life cycle
- Analytics, report writing and presentation skill
- Strong SQL coding skill with understanding of relational databases
- People management practices
- HR and development processes and practices
- How to translate analysis into simple business language so that business questions are answered
Ideal:
- Knowledge of analytics within the banking credit environment
Skills
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Decision making skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- Strategic Thinking Skills
- Attention to Detail
- Communications Skills
Competencies
- Deciding and Initiating Action
- Leading and Supervising
- Working with People
- Relating and Networking
- Persuading and Influencing
- Writing and Reporting
- Analysing
- Creating and Innovating
- Planning and Organising
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
- Willingness to travel nationally if and when required
- Willing and able to use own home as a formal office / base of operations (including space for ad hoc storage of paperwork, stock, etc.)
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals