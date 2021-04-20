Manager: Ongoing Risk at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

To be responsible for credit risk mitigation in high-risk portfolios; identifying and managing high-risk clients and industries in distress and designing optimal risk management solutions to ensure that recoveries are maximized and losses are minimized.

Experience

Minimum:

At least 6 years post qualification experience of which at least 2 years must have been within an ongoing-risk management role in a collections/recoveries and/or intuitive / judgmentalcredit environment within the financial services sector; andprevious managerial experience

Ideal:

An admitted attorney with at least 2 years’ post-admission experience in civil and/or commercial litigation practice.

Qualifications (Minimum)

Bachelor’s Degree in Law or Commerce

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Post Graduate Diploma in Economic and Management Sciences

Knowledge

Credit and corporate legislation and processes

Banking and financial services industry practice

Debt recovery processes

Collateral variants / types

Risk management / disaster recovery and business continuity practice

General / operations management

People management, principles and practices

Relationship building and management techniques

Business Banking environment and landscape

Skills

Analytical Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Negotiation skills

Leadership Skills

Problem solving skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Willingness to travel nationally if and when required

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends frequently

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

For further information regarding this job posting, please contact the Capitec Talent Acquisition Specialist:

