Manager: Ongoing Risk at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
To be responsible for credit risk mitigation in high-risk portfolios; identifying and managing high-risk clients and industries in distress and designing optimal risk management solutions to ensure that recoveries are maximized and losses are minimized.
Experience
Minimum:
At least 6 years post qualification experience of which at least 2 years must have been within an ongoing-risk management role in a collections/recoveries and/or intuitive / judgmentalcredit environment within the financial services sector; andprevious managerial experience
Ideal:
An admitted attorney with at least 2 years’ post-admission experience in civil and/or commercial litigation practice.
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Bachelor’s Degree in Law or Commerce
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Post Graduate Diploma in Economic and Management Sciences
Knowledge
Credit and corporate legislation and processes
Banking and financial services industry practice
Debt recovery processes
Collateral variants / types
Risk management / disaster recovery and business continuity practice
General / operations management
People management, principles and practices
Relationship building and management techniques
Business Banking environment and landscape
Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Negotiation skills
- Leadership Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
- Willingness to travel nationally if and when required
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends frequently
