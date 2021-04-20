MARKETING AND PUBLIC RELATIONS EX

The CA Entrepreneurship Programme was launched 3 years ago and is targeted for anyone who is studying towards their CA (SA) and wishes to become a business leader or entrepreneur. we appreciate that in today’s rapidly changing world, the broader your skill set, exposure and practical experience the more equipped you are for success. We are currently looking for a Marketing & Public Relations Executive to market the programme, and build relationships with all relevant parties.

Job Description

We are looking for a dynamic and energetic individual to go out there and build relationships with universities and all relevant parties as well as to market the programme.

This role will entail:

Developing, implementing and monitoring our communications strategy in order to support the communication objective

Organise and manage university days

Organising of sponsoring key events

Managing and engaging hired employees until start date

Canvassing and vetting potential candidates

Qualifications and Experience:

Previous working experience as Public Relations Specialist or marketing

Degree in marketing, PR, communications, or similar relevant field

Experience with Social Media management

Excellent communication, presentation and leadership skills

Outstanding organizational and time management skills

Aptitude in presentation and public speaking

Attention to details

Critical thinker and analytical problem solver

Good EQ

A passion for people

