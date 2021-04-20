MARKETING AND PUBLIC RELATIONS EX

The CA Entrepreneurship Programme was launched 3 years ago and is targeted for anyone who is studying towards their CA (SA) and wishes to become a business leader or entrepreneur. we appreciate that in today’s rapidly changing world, the broader your skill set, exposure and practical experience the more equipped you are for success. We are currently looking for a Marketing & Public Relations Executive to market the programme, and build relationships with all relevant parties.
Job Description
We are looking for a dynamic and energetic individual to go out there and build relationships with universities and all relevant parties as well as to market the programme.
This role will entail:
- Developing, implementing and monitoring our communications strategy in order to support the communication objective
- Organise and manage university days
- Organising of sponsoring key events
- Managing and engaging hired employees until start date
- Canvassing and vetting potential candidates
Qualifications and Experience:
- Previous working experience as Public Relations Specialist or marketing
- Degree in marketing, PR, communications, or similar relevant field
- Experience with Social Media management
- Excellent communication, presentation and leadership skills
- Outstanding organizational and time management skills
- Aptitude in presentation and public speaking
- Attention to details
- Critical thinker and analytical problem solver
- Good EQ
- A passion for people
PLEASE SEND YOUR CV
Desired Skills:
- marketing exec
- public relations exec
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree