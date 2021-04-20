Mechanical Test Centre Engineer

Analyse requirements, design facilities/rigs/equipment, manage procurement and/or construction

Oversee maintenance and upgrade of facilities (mechanical and electrical) through internal and external sources

Liaise with Suppliers and Consulting Engineers

Assist in identifying the relevant investment requirements

Oversee and manage the use of test equipment and facilities

Analyse test specifications, gather test requirements, conduct cost calculations, schedule tests, monitor and report on progress.

Analyse component failures by conducting root cause analysis

Control development budgets and expenditure in order to ensure achievement of committed project budgets

Liaise with Group counterparts and respond to all queries from Group and internal and external stakeholders

ESSENTIAL:

· BSc Eng. or BEng. in Mechanical Engineering

· A formal qualification in Project Management or suitable training

· Have at least 2 years of exposure to and utilization of project management systems/tools

· Must possess at least 5 years’ experience in an automotive engineering environment

· Good knowledge in HVAC/Refrigerant systems pertaining to Climatic Chambers

· The ability to plan and execute projects and monitor, follow-up project progress, identify major project issues and escalate these as required

· Experience and knowledge in planning/installation and commissioning of facilities and equipment

· Must be able to identify risks, analyse them and set up plans to minimise risk

· Must be able to confidently and professionally communicate with all stakeholders, including international partners

·The ability to understand, develop and apply technical solutions

·Good interpersonal skills (negotiation, team work)

·High proficiency in Microsoft Office Software (MS PowerPoint, Excel, Word, and MS Projects)

·Proficient in CAD, able to design using tools like PROE, Inventor

·Highly proficient in report writing and doing presentations

·The ability to establish good relationships with counterparts

·Able to work under pressure and be innovative

·Good technical problem solving ability

·Be able to work independently or in a team

·Willing to travel overseas at least twice a year

·Code 8 driving license

