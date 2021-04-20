MID-LEVEL FULLSTACK DEVELOPER Big Bay (Remote) R55 000- 80 000 pm CTC

Established Company seeks a seasoned, experienced professional with a full understanding of industry practices and company policies and procedures to resolve a wide range of issues in imaginative as well as practical ways. This job is a fully qualified, career-oriented, journey-level position.
As a mandatory prerequisite for this position, a Mid-level Developer must meet or surpass Mid-level Technical and Job Experience criteria as defined in the Development profile.
In addition, it is recommended that the Mid-level Developer:
- Is or is becoming a recognized expert in specific areas related to software development.
- Understands and can speak to all aspects of the software development life cycle (e.g. requirements, analysis, design, implementation, testing, and documentation) and associated execution models (e.g. Waterfall, Agile, Iterative Development, etc.).
Must be proficient in the following technologies:
- JSON
- API integration
- C#, .NET, .NETCORE
- WPF, WCF
- HTML, CSS, Javascript, JQuery, Bootstrap,Razor
- Xamarin
Knowledge in the following areas:
- Javascript frameworks, Angular, Knockout,
- Blazor
- CoffeeScript
- Office 365 knowledge,
