Mid – Senior C#.Net Developer (PTA) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A forward-thinking Insurance Specialist in Pretoria seeks the coding talents of a Mid – Senior C#.Net Developer to join its client in Cape Town. Following the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC), your core role will be to write, design, test and deploy software applications. You will also be expected to improve and maintain the working order of existing software. You must have Grade 12 / Matric, preferably a 3-year Computer Science / IT tertiary qualification, BIS Multimedia, 3 – 4+ years’ Software Development experience, Database skills and tech tools including C#, ASP.Net, Object Orientated Programming and [URL Removed] functional requirements and update design.
REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications –
- Grade 12 / Matric.
- 3-Year tertiary qualification in Computer Science or Information Technology.
- BIS Multimedia.
Experience/Skills –
- 3 – 4+ Years’ experience in Software Development.
- Object Orientated Programming languages: C#.
- ASP.Net.
- Web Development.
- MVC.
- Database skills.
While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.