Mid – Senior C#.Net Developer (PTA) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A forward-thinking Insurance Specialist in Pretoria seeks the coding talents of a Mid – Senior C#.Net Developer to join its client in Cape Town. Following the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC), your core role will be to write, design, test and deploy software applications. You will also be expected to improve and maintain the working order of existing software. You must have Grade 12 / Matric, preferably a 3-year Computer Science / IT tertiary qualification, BIS Multimedia, 3 – 4+ years’ Software Development experience, Database skills and tech tools including C#, ASP.Net, Object Orientated Programming and [URL Removed] functional requirements and update design.

Write scalable, robust, and easy to maintain software.

Make sure that the software works across multiple browsers.

Focus on the usability design of the software product.

Participate in low-level and detailed product design, engineering, development, and integration.

Participate in the evaluation and recommendation of new products, maintains knowledge of emerging technologies to enhance or improve existing services.

Participate in building partnerships with project teams and works closely with internal and external customers.

Maintain the existing code that has been developed and continually strive for improvement.

Assist with the optimization of business processing, minimise manual intervention in tasks.

Develop software solutions by studying information needs; conferring with users; studying systems flow, data usage, and work processes; investigating problem areas; following the software development lifecycle.

Determine operational feasibility by evaluating analysis, problem definition, requirements, solution development, and proposed solutions.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications –

Grade 12 / Matric.

3-Year tertiary qualification in Computer Science or Information Technology.

BIS Multimedia.

Experience/Skills –

3 – 4+ Years’ experience in Software Development.

Object Orientated Programming languages: C#.

ASP.Net.

Web Development.

MVC.

Database skills.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position