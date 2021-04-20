New Business Banker: Merchant Services at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement To contribute to the overall profitability of Business Bank by promoting and selling Business Bank and merchant products to new business clients. Experience Min: At least 2 – 3 years proven cold calling sales experience; generating own selling opportunities

Building and developing a client base across a geographic area.

Proven experience in identifying sales or business opportunities and/or customer needs and providing solutions for these. Ideal: Cold-calling/external sales experience in a merchant acquiring environment Qualifications (Minimum) Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred) Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce or Marketing Knowledge Min: Knowledge and understanding of:

Commercial, economic, SME landscape (esp. in the relevant geographic area)

Sales and sales optimisation techniques & principles

Commercial/business know how (how businesses work.)

Client relationship management principles

Engagement/conflict management practices

Performance culture

Ideal:

Knowledge and understanding of: Business banking landscape, products and knowledge

Payment solutions environment (merchant services)

Stock control

POS Solutions

Capitec Bank Acquiring product knowledge Skills Negotiation skills

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Commercial Thinking Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills Competencies Deciding and Initiating Action

Deciding and Initiating Action_Acting Decisively

Deciding and Initiating Action_Demonstrating Initiative

Deciding and Initiating Action_Making Accurate Judgments and Decisions

Relating and Networking

Relating and Networking_Establishing Relationships

Relating and Networking_Creating and Maintaining Networks

Relating and Networking_Interacting with People at Different Levels

Relating and Networking_Managing Political Situations

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Championing Customer Needs

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Delivering High Quality Work

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Meeting Basic Work Expectations

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Serving Customers

Persuading and Influencing

Persuading and Influencing_Making Convincing Arguments

Persuading and Influencing_Making a Strong Impression

Persuading and Influencing_Negotiating Agreements

Presenting and Communicating Information

Presenting and Communicating Information_Communicating Effectively

Presenting and Communicating information_Presenting and Public Speaking

Adapting and Responding to Change_Acting as a Champion for Change

Adapting and Responding to Change

Adapting and Responding to Change_Adapting to Change

Adapting and Responding to Change_Supporting Change

Adapting and Responding to Change_Working with Ambiguity

Adapting and responding to change_Working with Diverse Populations

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Demonstrating Tenacity and Perseverance

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Displaying Confidence and Composure

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Maintaining Work-Life Balance

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Managing Stress Additional Information A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Clear criminal and credit record

Willingness to travel nationally if and when required Learn more/Apply for this position