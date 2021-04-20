New Business Banker: Merchant Services at Capitec Bank Ltd

Apr 20, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • To contribute to the overall profitability of Business Bank by promoting and selling Business Bank and merchant products to new business clients.

Experience

Min:

  • At least 2 – 3 years proven cold calling sales experience; generating own selling opportunities
  • Building and developing a client base across a geographic area.
  • Proven experience in identifying sales or business opportunities and/or customer needs and providing solutions for these.

Ideal:

  • Cold-calling/external sales experience in a merchant acquiring environment

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce or Marketing

Knowledge

Min:

  • Knowledge and understanding of:
  • Commercial, economic, SME landscape (esp. in the relevant geographic area)
  • Sales and sales optimisation techniques & principles
  • Commercial/business know how (how businesses work.)
  • Client relationship management principles
  • Engagement/conflict management practices
  • Performance culture


Ideal:
Knowledge and understanding of:

  • Business banking landscape, products and knowledge
  • Payment solutions environment (merchant services)
  • Stock control
  • POS Solutions
  • Capitec Bank Acquiring product knowledge

Skills

  • Negotiation skills
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills
  • Commercial Thinking Skills
  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Competencies

  • Deciding and Initiating Action
  • Deciding and Initiating Action_Acting Decisively
  • Deciding and Initiating Action_Demonstrating Initiative
  • Deciding and Initiating Action_Making Accurate Judgments and Decisions
  • Relating and Networking
  • Relating and Networking_Establishing Relationships
  • Relating and Networking_Creating and Maintaining Networks
  • Relating and Networking_Interacting with People at Different Levels
  • Relating and Networking_Managing Political Situations
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Championing Customer Needs
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Delivering High Quality Work
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Meeting Basic Work Expectations
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Serving Customers
  • Persuading and Influencing
  • Persuading and Influencing_Making Convincing Arguments
  • Persuading and Influencing_Making a Strong Impression
  • Persuading and Influencing_Negotiating Agreements
  • Presenting and Communicating Information
  • Presenting and Communicating Information_Communicating Effectively
  • Presenting and Communicating information_Presenting and Public Speaking
  • Adapting and Responding to Change_Acting as a Champion for Change
  • Adapting and Responding to Change
  • Adapting and Responding to Change_Adapting to Change
  • Adapting and Responding to Change_Supporting Change
  • Adapting and Responding to Change_Working with Ambiguity
  • Adapting and responding to change_Working with Diverse Populations
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Demonstrating Tenacity and Perseverance
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Displaying Confidence and Composure
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Maintaining Work-Life Balance
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Managing Stress

Additional Information

  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • Willingness to travel nationally if and when required

Learn more/Apply for this position