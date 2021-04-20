New Business Banker: Merchant Services at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- To contribute to the overall profitability of Business Bank by promoting and selling Business Bank and merchant products to new business clients.
Experience
Min:
- At least 2 – 3 years proven cold calling sales experience; generating own selling opportunities
- Building and developing a client base across a geographic area.
- Proven experience in identifying sales or business opportunities and/or customer needs and providing solutions for these.
Ideal:
- Cold-calling/external sales experience in a merchant acquiring environment
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce or Marketing
Knowledge
Min:
- Knowledge and understanding of:
- Commercial, economic, SME landscape (esp. in the relevant geographic area)
- Sales and sales optimisation techniques & principles
- Commercial/business know how (how businesses work.)
- Client relationship management principles
- Engagement/conflict management practices
- Performance culture
Ideal:
Knowledge and understanding of:
- Business banking landscape, products and knowledge
- Payment solutions environment (merchant services)
- Stock control
- POS Solutions
- Capitec Bank Acquiring product knowledge
Skills
- Negotiation skills
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Commercial Thinking Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
Competencies
- Deciding and Initiating Action
- Deciding and Initiating Action_Acting Decisively
- Deciding and Initiating Action_Demonstrating Initiative
- Deciding and Initiating Action_Making Accurate Judgments and Decisions
- Relating and Networking
- Relating and Networking_Establishing Relationships
- Relating and Networking_Creating and Maintaining Networks
- Relating and Networking_Interacting with People at Different Levels
- Relating and Networking_Managing Political Situations
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Championing Customer Needs
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Delivering High Quality Work
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Meeting Basic Work Expectations
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Serving Customers
- Persuading and Influencing
- Persuading and Influencing_Making Convincing Arguments
- Persuading and Influencing_Making a Strong Impression
- Persuading and Influencing_Negotiating Agreements
- Presenting and Communicating Information
- Presenting and Communicating Information_Communicating Effectively
- Presenting and Communicating information_Presenting and Public Speaking
- Adapting and Responding to Change_Acting as a Champion for Change
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Adapting and Responding to Change_Adapting to Change
- Adapting and Responding to Change_Supporting Change
- Adapting and Responding to Change_Working with Ambiguity
- Adapting and responding to change_Working with Diverse Populations
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Demonstrating Tenacity and Perseverance
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Displaying Confidence and Composure
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Maintaining Work-Life Balance
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Managing Stress
Additional Information
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Willingness to travel nationally if and when required