Occupational Health and Safety Functional Manager at The City of Cape Town

WATER AND WASTE – WATER AND SANITATION – TECHNICAL SERVICES – ENGINEERING AND ASSET MANAGEMENT
OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH AND SAFETY FUNCTIONAL MANAGER
TCOE: SALARY COMMENCING FROM R1 026 140 – R1 427 026 PER ANNUM – REF NO: WS 42/21 – WATER AND SANITATION HEAD OFFICE, BELLVILLE
Requirements:
- BTech or first degree related to Safety Management with full SACPCMP accreditation as a Construction Health and Safety (H&S) agent or manager
- Minimum of ten (10) years’ general and construction H&S work experience, of which at least two (2) years should have been as a CHS manager or CHS agent plus five (5) years at managerial level
- Sound working knowledge of relevant policies, procedures, systems, Acts and regulations
- Ability to organise, analyse, set goals, administer, guide, integrate and implement systems, plans, standards and procedures and provide strategic direction to the Department
- Proficient and strong computer skills in MS Excel, MS Word, MS PowerPoint, SharePoint and SAP
- Exposure to the water and sanitation environment and knowledge of OHSAS 18001, ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and SAP EHS systems will be an advantage
- A valid driver’s licence with own transport and the ability and willingness to travel extensively to City sites.
Key performance areas:
- Heading the OHS Unit for the Department, involving specialised engineering environments (civil, electrical, mechanical, chemical, biological, construction, etc.)
- Managing a team of health and safety specialists (General H&S and Construction H&S)
- Performing and implement OHS strategy, short-, medium- and long-term plans, programmes, project management, etc.
- Developing and coordinating the implementation of operational H&S systems and procedures
- Conducting technical report-writing, research, presentations, assessments, audits and investigations
- Performing H&S site audits, inspections and assessments, with effective reports on findings and appropriate recommended corrective action
- Ensuring compliance with OHS legislation and the integrated management system.
Closing date: 30 April 2021
