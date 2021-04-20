Occupational Health and Safety Functional Manager at The City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town promotes and applies the principles of employment equity. People with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

WATER AND WASTE – WATER AND SANITATION – TECHNICAL SERVICES – ENGINEERING AND ASSET MANAGEMENT

OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH AND SAFETY FUNCTIONAL MANAGER

TCOE: SALARY COMMENCING FROM R1 026 140 – R1 427 026 PER ANNUM – REF NO: WS 42/21 – WATER AND SANITATION HEAD OFFICE, BELLVILLE

Requirements:

BTech or first degree related to Safety Management with full SACPCMP accreditation as a Construction Health and Safety (H&S) agent or manager

Minimum of ten (10) years’ general and construction H&S work experience, of which at least two (2) years should have been as a CHS manager or CHS agent plus five (5) years at managerial level

Sound working knowledge of relevant policies, procedures, systems, Acts and regulations

Ability to organise, analyse, set goals, administer, guide, integrate and implement systems, plans, standards and procedures and provide strategic direction to the Department

Proficient and strong computer skills in MS Excel, MS Word, MS PowerPoint, SharePoint and SAP

Exposure to the water and sanitation environment and knowledge of OHSAS 18001, ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and SAP EHS systems will be an advantage

A valid driver’s licence with own transport and the ability and willingness to travel extensively to City sites.

Key performance areas:

Heading the OHS Unit for the Department, involving specialised engineering environments (civil, electrical, mechanical, chemical, biological, construction, etc.)

Managing a team of health and safety specialists (General H&S and Construction H&S)

Performing and implement OHS strategy, short-, medium- and long-term plans, programmes, project management, etc.

Developing and coordinating the implementation of operational H&S systems and procedures

Conducting technical report-writing, research, presentations, assessments, audits and investigations

Performing H&S site audits, inspections and assessments, with effective reports on findings and appropriate recommended corrective action

Ensuring compliance with OHS legislation and the integrated management system.

Closing date: 30 April 2021

Desired Skills:

