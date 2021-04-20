Operational Financial Manager

A well-established large manufacturing company is seeking a Financial Manager to join their team in Maputo.
Job description:
The candidate will be responsible for the full accounting function including but not limited to:
- Supervising the finance department which includes workflow, staff and controls.
- Attend to all tax related affairs.
- Attend to audit related matters.
- Consolidate about 8 or more entities within the division.
- Prepare annual financial statements.
- Submission of monthly information reports.
Minimum requirements:
- Bcom +
- 10 years post articles experience.
- Portuguese is essential.
- Strong Excel skills.
- Africa experience.
- Strong managerial skills.