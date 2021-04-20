Operational Financial Manager

A well-established large manufacturing company is seeking a Financial Manager to join their team in Maputo.

Job description:

The candidate will be responsible for the full accounting function including but not limited to:

Supervising the finance department which includes workflow, staff and controls.

Attend to all tax related affairs.

Attend to audit related matters.

Consolidate about 8 or more entities within the division.

Prepare annual financial statements.

Submission of monthly information reports.

Minimum requirements:

Bcom +

10 years post articles experience.

Portuguese is essential.

Strong Excel skills.

Africa experience.

Strong managerial skills.

Learn more/Apply for this position