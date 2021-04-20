Operational Financial Manager

Apr 20, 2021

A well-established large manufacturing company is seeking a Financial Manager to join their team in Maputo.

Job description:

The candidate will be responsible for the full accounting function including but not limited to:

  • Supervising the finance department which includes workflow, staff and controls.
  • Attend to all tax related affairs.
  • Attend to audit related matters.
  • Consolidate about 8 or more entities within the division.
  • Prepare annual financial statements.
  • Submission of monthly information reports.

Minimum requirements:

  • Bcom +
  • 10 years post articles experience.
  • Portuguese is essential.
  • Strong Excel skills.
  • Africa experience.
  • Strong managerial skills.

Learn more/Apply for this position