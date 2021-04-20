Plant Manager

An excellent opportunity for a qualified Plant Manager has become available at a well-established packaging manufacturing company in Durban.

Desired Skills:

Degree/Diploma in Engineering

Polymer processing qualification will be an added advantage

Sound experience and knowledge of preventative maintenance principles

Cost management experience

10 years’ experience within a manufacturing environment

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

About The Employer:

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] . You can also fax your CV to Ashleigh, Lauren or Neuwe [Phone Number Removed]; or alternatively visit our website on [URL Removed]

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

