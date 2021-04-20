An excellent opportunity for a qualified Plant Manager has become available at a well-established packaging manufacturing company in Durban.
Desired Skills:
- Degree/Diploma in Engineering
- Polymer processing qualification will be an added advantage
- Sound experience and knowledge of preventative maintenance principles
- Cost management experience
- 10 years’ experience within a manufacturing environment
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
