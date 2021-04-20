Pre Sales Consultant

Purpose of Job:
This position is responsible for driving new business sales of the company’s Business Systems software solutions and professional services revenue by identifying, pursuing, and closing new customers.
Technical Skills Required:
- Experience selling in the ERP (preferably a track record with Sage X3) software market place
- Knowledge of ERP terminology and processes such as: ERP, BOM, Sales Order Processing, MRP, Work Orders, Production Planning, Scheduling, Inventory Management, Purchasing, Accounting, and Supply Chain Management.
- Contacts within the marketplace that can be leveraged to build a pipeline
- Demonstrate a solid approach to the sales process with creativity and vision
- Strong follow-up skills
- Demonstrated ability to:
- Exceed quarterly and annual sales objectives
- Identify, qualify, and close sales opportunities
- Develop and maintain effective business, sales, and marketing plans
- Implement and follow successful sales processes
- Be a Self-starter & independent thinker with the aptitude to work autonomously
- Good communication skills, both verbal and written.
Qualifications and Experience:
- 3-5 years’ previous experience in a similar role.
- Certification in Sage X3 Consultancy / Sage X3 Pre-sales is advantageous
- Knowledge of competing product and industries
Desired Skills:
- ERP Sales
- SAGE X3
- Sage X3 Consultancy
- Sage X3 Pre-Sales
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
About The Employer:
Software Solutions Consultancy
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Total CTC
- Guarantee plus commission
- OTE package