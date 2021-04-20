Pre Sales Consultant

Apr 20, 2021

Purpose of Job:
This position is responsible for driving new business sales of the company’s Business Systems software solutions and professional services revenue by identifying, pursuing, and closing new customers.

Technical Skills Required:

  • Experience selling in the ERP (preferably a track record with Sage X3) software market place
  • Knowledge of ERP terminology and processes such as: ERP, BOM, Sales Order Processing, MRP, Work Orders, Production Planning, Scheduling, Inventory Management, Purchasing, Accounting, and Supply Chain Management.
  • Contacts within the marketplace that can be leveraged to build a pipeline
  • Demonstrate a solid approach to the sales process with creativity and vision
  • Strong follow-up skills
  • Demonstrated ability to:
  • Exceed quarterly and annual sales objectives
  • Identify, qualify, and close sales opportunities
  • Develop and maintain effective business, sales, and marketing plans
  • Implement and follow successful sales processes
  • Be a Self-starter & independent thinker with the aptitude to work autonomously
  • Good communication skills, both verbal and written.

Qualifications and Experience:

  • 3-5 years’ previous experience in a similar role.
  • Certification in Sage X3 Consultancy / Sage X3 Pre-sales is advantageous
  • Knowledge of competing product and industries

Desired Skills:

  • ERP Sales
  • SAGE X3
  • Sage X3 Consultancy
  • Sage X3 Pre-Sales

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Software Solutions Consultancy

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Total CTC
  • Guarantee plus commission
  • OTE package

Learn more/Apply for this position