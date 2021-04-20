Pre Sales Consultant

Purpose of Job:

This position is responsible for driving new business sales of the company’s Business Systems software solutions and professional services revenue by identifying, pursuing, and closing new customers.

Technical Skills Required:

Experience selling in the ERP (preferably a track record with Sage X3) software market place

Knowledge of ERP terminology and processes such as: ERP, BOM, Sales Order Processing, MRP, Work Orders, Production Planning, Scheduling, Inventory Management, Purchasing, Accounting, and Supply Chain Management.

Contacts within the marketplace that can be leveraged to build a pipeline

Demonstrate a solid approach to the sales process with creativity and vision

Strong follow-up skills

Demonstrated ability to:

Exceed quarterly and annual sales objectives

Identify, qualify, and close sales opportunities

Develop and maintain effective business, sales, and marketing plans

Implement and follow successful sales processes

Be a Self-starter & independent thinker with the aptitude to work autonomously

Good communication skills, both verbal and written.

Qualifications and Experience:

3-5 years’ previous experience in a similar role.

Certification in Sage X3 Consultancy / Sage X3 Pre-sales is advantageous

Knowledge of competing product and industries

Desired Skills:

ERP Sales

SAGE X3

Sage X3 Consultancy

Sage X3 Pre-Sales

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Software Solutions Consultancy

Employer & Job Benefits:

Total CTC

Guarantee plus commission

OTE package

Learn more/Apply for this position