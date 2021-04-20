Principal Professional Officer at The City of Cape Town

WATER AND WASTE – WATER AND SANITATION – TECHNICAL SERVICES – ENGINEERING AND ASSET MANAGEMENT

PRINCIPAL PROFESSIONAL OFFICER GMR2 (1) COMPETENT PERSON

TCOE: SALARY COMMENCING FROM R1 026 140 – R1 427 026 PER ANNUM – REF NO: WS 41/21 – WATER AND SANITATION HEAD OFFICE, BELLVILLE

Requirements:

BTech or an Engineering degree (preferably Mechanical) with a Government Certificate of Competency

Professional registration will serve as an advantage

At least eight (8) years’ appropriate maintenance and supervision of machinery experience, involving sound working knowledge of relevant legislation, policy, procedures, best practice and machinery safety at managerial level

Demonstrated experience in safety management systems, with knowledge of and experience in OHSAS 18001, ISO 14001 and SAP EHS systems will serve as an advantage

Good verbal and written communication skills

Ability to lead and think independently; provide machinery safety strategic direction; and effectively and efficiently organise, analyse, set goals, administer, guide, integrate and implement systems, plans, standards and procedures

Proficiency and competency in MS Excel, MS Word, MS PowerPoint and SharePoint

A valid driver’s licence with own reliable transport and the ability to travel extensively to city sites.

Key performance areas:

Developing, formulating, implementing and managing integrated safety plans/strategies/ standards/policies/procedures

Liaising with the applicable Water and Sanitation Branch Management and monitoring, leading, guiding, assisting, mentoring, coaching and instructing GMR 2(7)(a) activities, as and when needed

Managing machinery safety risk identification, assessment and performance management

Inspecting plant and machinery at various water and sanitation sites (treatment plants, pump stations, workshops, etc.) in order to ensure machinery safety, mandatory statutory inspection and tests, required record keeping, etc.

