Production Manager

Our client, a leading name in the manufacturing concern seeks a dynamic Plant Manager to join their team, based in Durban. The successful incumbent will report to the Operations Executive. Ideally our client is looking for a candidate with an Engineering qualification (so N6 will be considered if you tick all of the other boxes and have a completed GCC. The successful incumbent must have hands on Production/Plant/Factory Management experience, not just maintenance and engineering (so not just partnering with Production, actually accountable for production, waste, units being produced, production staff report directly into this person).

This position is accountable for:

Operational performance in their factories.

o Identifying and delivering “quicker, lighter, faster” product solutions.

o Appropriate and diligent care of our Production Assets – “Asset Care” – excluding Services Equipment, [being Plant and Equipment that supplies air, water and electricity], raw material feeding systems and factory-based air-conditioning systems.

o Ensuring consistent performance of each business unit

o Managing Production KPI’s within parameters (waste, overtime, people resources etc.)

o Management of Production Teams (training, coaching and performance management)

o Partnering effectively with the SHEQ team to ensure zero customer complaints and returns

o Identifying and Managing trends and ensuring proper root cause to prevent repeat issues

o Optimization of Up/Production time and efficiencies

KEY COMPETENCIES:

Minimum 4 years’ experience in Management in Manufacturing and Production (Packaging or FMCG preferable)

B-Tech Engineering degree or National Diploma ideal (Mechanical or Electrical)

GCC advantageous

N6 minimum in a mechanical or electrical trade

3 years plus Production/Plant Management experience essential

Intermediate excel and ability to work with numbers and people

PERSONAL CHARACTERISTICS:

A sense of urgency (does things quickly)

High attention to detail

Ability to handle complexity (multiple challenges simultaneously)

Hands on individual

Strong technical and problem-solving aptitude

A proven track record of managing a team of Artisans and/or Engineers

If you meet above requirements, and possess an N5 (Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics, Mechatronics) or higher, and with a completed GCC, direct Production Management experience, including Production team reporting in directly toyou – please send us a copy of your CV with qualifications to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

plant manager

GCC

N6 Mechanical

N6 Electrical

Plant management

Production management

N5

Factory manager

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position