Quality Assurance Administrator

Minimum Requirements:

Matric

FAIS accreditation would be an advantage.

2 years Quality Assurance experience or similar.

Experience working within a Claims (Short Term, Mechanical Warranty or Life) or Policy Administration environment would be an advantage.

Experience in insurance industry or equivalent experience in a financial services/call center environment.

Previous administrative, customer service call centre experience is required.

Desired Skills:

Evaluate the quality

Evaluate the service

Provide support and guidance

Maintain agreed service levels

Maintain quality

Quality Assurance

Compilation of reports

Query and complaint resolution

Compile weekly reports

Compile training

About The Employer:

A reputable company within the financial services/ insurance industry requires a Quality Assurance Administrator who will be based in Durban.

If you do not receive feedback within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Disclaimer

This Advert and any rights attaching hereto are, unless the context clearly indicates otherwise, the property of EOH Group Limited and/or its subsidiaries (“the Group”).

The Group accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss or damages, whatsoever and howsoever incurred or suffered, resulting or arising from the use of information contained in an Advert which has not been released by the Group.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position