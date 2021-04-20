React JS Developer

Our Client currently seeks React JS Developer to join their dynamic team.

Location : Cape Town [ Remote Work until Pandemic exit]

Duration : 6 Months

Job Description:

Provide technical design input and develops front-end and client-side code for web applications and services

Work closely with sponsors, business analysts and developers to lead the discovery and user interface design phases of complex application development projects

Develop and support web and React/ Javascript applications

Ensure security is a critical element in all tasks

Work with all levels of management on the strategic direction of user interfaces

For a full spec and to get an application across send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

React

React js

Reactjs

