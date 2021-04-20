Our Client currently seeks React JS Developer to join their dynamic team.
Location : Cape Town [ Remote Work until Pandemic exit]
Duration : 6 Months
Job Description:
- Provide technical design input and develops front-end and client-side code for web applications and services
- Work closely with sponsors, business analysts and developers to lead the discovery and user interface design phases of complex application development projects
- Develop and support web and React/ Javascript applications
- Ensure security is a critical element in all tasks
- Work with all levels of management on the strategic direction of user interfaces
For a full spec and to get an application across send your CV to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- React
- React js
- Reactjs