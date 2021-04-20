React JS Developer

Apr 20, 2021

Our Client currently seeks React JS Developer to join their dynamic team.

Location : Cape Town [ Remote Work until Pandemic exit]

Duration : 6 Months

Job Description:

  • Provide technical design input and develops front-end and client-side code for web applications and services
  • Work closely with sponsors, business analysts and developers to lead the discovery and user interface design phases of complex application development projects
  • Develop and support web and React/ Javascript applications
  • Ensure security is a critical element in all tasks
  • Work with all levels of management on the strategic direction of user interfaces

For a full spec and to get an application across send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • React
  • React js
  • Reactjs

Learn more/Apply for this position