Sales Engineer

Experience and qualifications

Engineering or Technical Degree

Minimum of 5 to 10 years’ experience in the sales and marketing of VRF and DX

Equipment.

Basic Refrigeration and Airconditioning course.

The ability to discuss technical concepts.

Experience in mechanical and related controls systems.

Proven sales track record.

Sales Courses

This position is responsible for creating new customer business, while maintaining

and building the company’s existing customer relationships by providing innovative

ideas and solutions for their business.

Traveling in a defined geographic area, this includes quoting and strategizing, prospecting, and developing relationships; to achieve revenue targets, maximize profits, increase market share, and maintain customer loyalty.

ROLE RESPONSIBILITIES AND REQUIREMENTS

Negotiation and sale of:

1.1 Variable Refrigerant systems (Core Responsibilities)

1.2 Midwall Splits

1.3 Ducted Units

1.4 Cassettes units

1.5 Under ceiling units

1.6 Rooftop Package units

1.7 Controllers for all products

1.8 Other HVAC products

Product and technical knowledge of the above are a must including:

? Refrigeration Cycle

? Psychometric Charts

? Fan Curves

? Air distribution and related duct outlay

? Controls

Tasks and Activities

2.1 Generate revenue through the sales of stock and imported equipment.

2.2 Promoting and marketing the business, its products and services in an effective manner.

2.3 Find new customer business and maintain loyalty for existing customer relationships:

Consultants

Contractors

Develops

Owners

2.4 Reaching sales targets and increase probability.

2.5 Full submission of Tenders

2.6 Managing Customer enquiries and resolving disputes in a professional manner to maintain customer satisfaction.

2.7 Working with the service team repairs or warranty issues arise to ensure customer satisfaction.

2.8 Interpret building drawings and HVAC system designs to offer customers the best solution for their building.

2.9 Generate project costings for current and future sales considering the exchange rate, product price increase and inflation.

2.10 Keeping up to date with product knowledge, industry and global changes and providing feedback to the team.

2.11 Ongoing competitor analysis and ensuring that the company is price and product competitive.

2.12 Identify, fast, medium, and slow-moving products.

2.13 Advise procurement team of the stock levels required to meet customer requirements.