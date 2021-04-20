SAP EWM Business Analyst – Semi Remote – R600 to R750 per hour at E-Merge IT Recruitment

A multinational corporate luxury motor company is currently seeking to hire a highly skilled SAP EWM Business Analyst to join their team. This role comes with flexibility to rotate from Office and home.

You will be required to set up the organisation’s structure of Materials management and perform all relevant configuration e.g. Purchase Organisation, Valuation Area Plants, Storage Location and Warehouse structure etc.

If you have a strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation, look no further and APPLY NOW!

Requirements:

6+ years’ experience

Relevant IT / Business Degree

Extended knowledge across all Logistical SAP modules

SAP EWM, WM, MM

S/4HANA Functional experience will be advantageous

Understand interfaces, IDOC and RFC’s processing

Responsibilities:

Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document

ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements)

Coordinate with other module SAP Consultants for Integration requirements.

Provide System Proposal / System Design Specifications to Technical team for any Customized developments objects

Preparing the cut over strategy for MM objects

Preparation of Master Data templates for various objects like Material Master, Vendor Master, Excise Master, Info-records, Source List and Purchase Orders

Handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLA’s (Service Level Agreements)

Conduct SAP Module process configuration. Analyse and solve SAP module issues

Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests

Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support

Support the functional team with issues and provide solutions-based approach Specific Technical / Functional skills

Reference Number for this position is LN52720 which is a contract position based in Midrand/Pretoria/Remote offering a cost to company salary of R600 to R750 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Lebo on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

SAP EWM

WM

MM

S/4HANA

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position