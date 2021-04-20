Senior Apple Technical Engineer at Digicape Apple Centre

Digicape is looking for a Senior Apple Technical Engineer
Qualifications:
- Matriculation certificate
- Certified ASP (Apple Support Professional) to the latest released version of the Macintosh Support Essentials.
- Certified JAMF 100 & 200 engineer (JAMF 300 & Jamf School Advantageous)
- Munki Tools (Deploy, maintain and troubleshoot Munki servers and services)
- Mikrotik MCNA & MCRE certifications advantageous
- Ruckus and Unify certifications advantageous
- Valid Driver’s license
Knowledge and Experience:
- Minimum 5 year’s experience maintaining Apple Macintosh desktop, laptop and iOS devices
- Apple Business Manager
- Managing and deploying devices via an MDM
- The ability to read and create scripts
- A good understanding of Wifi and Networking principles and protocols
- General Firewall knowledge
- The ability to use the Apple command line
- Good technical orientation.
- Effective people relationship building skills
- Good verbal and written communication skills
- Good time management, organization and administrative skills.
Desired Skills:
- Firewall Knowledge
- communication skills
- Time Management
- Apple
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric