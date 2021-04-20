Senior Apple Technical Engineer at Digicape Apple Centre

Apr 20, 2021

Digicape is looking for a Senior Apple Technical Engineer
Qualifications:

  • Matriculation certificate
  • Certified ASP (Apple Support Professional) to the latest released version of the Macintosh Support Essentials.
  • Certified JAMF 100 & 200 engineer (JAMF 300 & Jamf School Advantageous)
  • Munki Tools (Deploy, maintain and troubleshoot Munki servers and services)
  • Mikrotik MCNA & MCRE certifications advantageous
  • Ruckus and Unify certifications advantageous
  • Valid Driver’s license

Knowledge and Experience:

  • Minimum 5 year’s experience maintaining Apple Macintosh desktop, laptop and iOS devices
  • Apple Business Manager
  • Managing and deploying devices via an MDM
  • The ability to read and create scripts
  • A good understanding of Wifi and Networking principles and protocols
  • General Firewall knowledge
  • The ability to use the Apple command line
  • Good technical orientation.
  • Effective people relationship building skills
  • Good verbal and written communication skills
  • Good time management, organization and administrative skills.

Desired Skills:

  • Firewall Knowledge
  • communication skills
  • Time Management
  • Apple

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position