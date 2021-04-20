Senior Apple Technical Engineer at Digicape Apple Centre

Digicape is looking for a Senior Apple Technical Engineer

Qualifications:

Matriculation certificate

Certified ASP (Apple Support Professional) to the latest released version of the Macintosh Support Essentials.

Certified JAMF 100 & 200 engineer (JAMF 300 & Jamf School Advantageous)

Munki Tools (Deploy, maintain and troubleshoot Munki servers and services)

Mikrotik MCNA & MCRE certifications advantageous

Ruckus and Unify certifications advantageous

Valid Driver’s license

Knowledge and Experience:

Minimum 5 year’s experience maintaining Apple Macintosh desktop, laptop and iOS devices

Apple Business Manager

Managing and deploying devices via an MDM

The ability to read and create scripts

A good understanding of Wifi and Networking principles and protocols

General Firewall knowledge

The ability to use the Apple command line

Good technical orientation.

Effective people relationship building skills

Good verbal and written communication skills

Good time management, organization and administrative skills.

Desired Skills:

Firewall Knowledge

communication skills

Time Management

Apple

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position