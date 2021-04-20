Senior Business Analyst

6 months extendable contract
To apply a set of tasks and techniques used to work as a liaison amongst stakeholders in order to understand the problems; opportunities; needs; structure; policies and operations of the organisation on large; high risk and complex projects.
To recommend solutions that enable the organisation to achieve its goals.
To elicit and analyse the actual needs of the stakeholders; facilitate communication between organisational units and play a central role in aligning the needs of business units with the capabilities delivered by information technology and may serve as a translator between these groups.
The senior BA has years of deep practical experience in the role; with repeated practice performing business analysis in a variety of complex situations.

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analysis
  • Financial Sector

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

