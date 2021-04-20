Senior C# Developer with Angular – REMOTE WORK – R650k to R950k CTC PA + Bonus at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Apr 20, 2021

A consulting hub have just landed a major project in Kenya. They need a multitude of Intermediate to Senior C# Developers with Angular experience to jump on board and work on this incredible new project. There is 50+ positions.

You will be part of a technology, driven business where you will get to build new systems – design, develop, as well as maintain complex e-Commerce sites / internal frameworks.

What you need to secure an interview:

  • 4-8 years’ experience as an avid coder with key skills in the C# Microsoft stack
  • Skilled in .Net Core, ASP.NET MVC, Web API and SQL Server
  • Modern JavaScript – the bulk of their work is Angular
  • Working knowledge of SOLID design principles
  • The type of developer that keeps learning and tackling new code
  • Worked the full Agile SDLC
  • Azure cloud experience is a bonus

Reference Number for this position is KH52694 which is a permanent position that is a FULL REMOTE role offering a cost to company salary of R650k to R950k CTC PA + Bonus negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Kayleigh on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
[URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Net Core
  • Asp.Net
  • MVC
  • Web API
  • SQL Server
  • JavaScript
  • Azure

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

