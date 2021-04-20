Senior C# Developer with Angular – REMOTE WORK – R650k to R950k CTC PA + Bonus at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A consulting hub have just landed a major project in Kenya. They need a multitude of Intermediate to Senior C# Developers with Angular experience to jump on board and work on this incredible new project. There is 50+ positions.

You will be part of a technology, driven business where you will get to build new systems – design, develop, as well as maintain complex e-Commerce sites / internal frameworks.

What you need to secure an interview:

4-8 years’ experience as an avid coder with key skills in the C# Microsoft stack

Skilled in .Net Core, ASP.NET MVC, Web API and SQL Server

Modern JavaScript – the bulk of their work is Angular

Working knowledge of SOLID design principles

The type of developer that keeps learning and tackling new code

Worked the full Agile SDLC

Azure cloud experience is a bonus

Reference Number for this position is KH52694 which is a permanent position that is a FULL REMOTE role offering a cost to company salary of R650k to R950k CTC PA + Bonus negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Kayleigh on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

[URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

C#

Net Core

Asp.Net

MVC

Web API

SQL Server

JavaScript

Azure

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position