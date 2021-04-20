Senior C# Developer with Angular – REMOTE WORK – R650k to R950k CTC PA + Bonus at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A consulting hub have just landed a major project in Kenya. They need a multitude of Intermediate to Senior C# Developers with Angular experience to jump on board and work on this incredible new project. There is 50+ positions.
You will be part of a technology, driven business where you will get to build new systems – design, develop, as well as maintain complex e-Commerce sites / internal frameworks.
What you need to secure an interview:
- 4-8 years’ experience as an avid coder with key skills in the C# Microsoft stack
- Skilled in .Net Core, ASP.NET MVC, Web API and SQL Server
- Modern JavaScript – the bulk of their work is Angular
- Working knowledge of SOLID design principles
- The type of developer that keeps learning and tackling new code
- Worked the full Agile SDLC
- Azure cloud experience is a bonus
Reference Number for this position is KH52694 which is a permanent position that is a FULL REMOTE role offering a cost to company salary of R650k to R950k CTC PA + Bonus negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Kayleigh on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
[URL Removed]
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Net Core
- Asp.Net
- MVC
- Web API
- SQL Server
- JavaScript
- Azure
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree