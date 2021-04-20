Senior ETL Developer

Apr 20, 2021

Rate -R600 p/h
Experience:

? Must have over
? A minimum of five years’ experience in Extraction Transformation and Loading (ETL) development environment using the Oracle Data Integrator (ODI).
? Experience pulling data from a variety of data source types
? Must have 5 year working experience with OBIEE, BI Publisher
? Must have experience in the Kimball methodology ? Experience with OLAP Cubes
? Must be proficient in SQL, PL/SQL and MDX
? Knowledge of BI methodologies such as Kimball and Inmon
? Dimensional data modelling experience
? Experience in working with multi-dimensional cubes
? Project development exposure (waterfall and/or agile methodologies)
Advantageous:
? Proficient in at least one other BI toolset (Qlikview, SAS, Microstrategy, BusinessObjects, Tableau, Cognos etc.)
? Essbase experience would be advantageous

Qualifications/ Certification:
? A degree in Computer Science / Information Systems / Business Administration / Commerce or equivalent
Advantageous
? OBIEE certified
? ODI certification

Desired Skills:

  • ETL
  • ODI
  • OBIEE
  • Kimball
  • SQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

