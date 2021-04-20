Senior ETL Developer

Rate -R600 p/h
Experience:
? A minimum of five years’ experience in Extraction Transformation and Loading (ETL) development environment using the Oracle Data Integrator (ODI).
? Experience pulling data from a variety of data source types
? Must have 5 year working experience with OBIEE, BI Publisher
? Must have experience in the Kimball methodology ? Experience with OLAP Cubes
? Must be proficient in SQL, PL/SQL and MDX
? Knowledge of BI methodologies such as Kimball and Inmon
? Dimensional data modelling experience
? Experience in working with multi-dimensional cubes
? Project development exposure (waterfall and/or agile methodologies)
Advantageous:
? Proficient in at least one other BI toolset (Qlikview, SAS, Microstrategy, BusinessObjects, Tableau, Cognos etc.)
? Essbase experience would be advantageous
Qualifications/ Certification:
? A degree in Computer Science / Information Systems / Business Administration / Commerce or equivalent
Advantageous
? OBIEE certified
? ODI certification
Desired Skills:
- ETL
- ODI
- OBIEE
- Kimball
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree