Senior ETL Developer

Rate -R600 p/h

Experience:

? Must have over

? A minimum of five years’ experience in Extraction Transformation and Loading (ETL) development environment using the Oracle Data Integrator (ODI).

? Experience pulling data from a variety of data source types

? Must have 5 year working experience with OBIEE, BI Publisher

? Must have experience in the Kimball methodology ? Experience with OLAP Cubes

? Must be proficient in SQL, PL/SQL and MDX

? Knowledge of BI methodologies such as Kimball and Inmon

? Dimensional data modelling experience

? Experience in working with multi-dimensional cubes

? Project development exposure (waterfall and/or agile methodologies)

Advantageous:

? Proficient in at least one other BI toolset (Qlikview, SAS, Microstrategy, BusinessObjects, Tableau, Cognos etc.)

? Essbase experience would be advantageous

Qualifications/ Certification:

? A degree in Computer Science / Information Systems / Business Administration / Commerce or equivalent

Advantageous

? OBIEE certified

? ODI certification

Desired Skills:

ETL

ODI

OBIEE

Kimball

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

