Senior Internal Auditor at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

Capitec Internal Audit has adopted and strives to govern itself primarily by adherence to the mandatory elements of the Institute of Internal Auditors’ International Professional Practices Framework, including the Core Principles for the Professional Practice of Internal Auditing, the Code of Ethics, the International Standards for the Professional Practice of Internal Auditing (Standards), and the Definition of Internal Auditing, and, when- and wherever applicable, the ISACA Information Technology Assurance Framework (ITAF).

As a senior internal auditor in the Business Banking Integrated Auditing team, your role will be three-fold, i.e.: to assist Internal Audit Services to 1) meet the requirements of the Definition of Internal Auditing through effective end-to-end execution of risk-based audit and consulting engagements and ad hoc investigations across the Business Bank, 2) identify data sources and implement relevant data analytics and continuous auditing programmes in this portfolio, and 3) become involved in project assurance, as appropriate.

Experience

Min:

Three (3) years’ experience in conducting internal audit and consulting engagements in a financial services environment, with six (6) to 12 months’ experience in data analytics and/or project assurance.

Qualifications (Minimum)

Formal Education/NQF Equivalent:

Relevant Degree in Internal Auditing or equivalent

Completed Certified Internal Auditor (CIA)

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Honours Degree in Internal Auditing or equivalent

Formal training in data analytic-related fields and/or experience and/or training in the use of TeamMate Analytics and/or SQL

Knowledge

Min:

Knowledge of:

Business and banking practices

Corporate governance

General supervisory principles

Professional practices frameworks

Research

Sampling

Control frameworks

Data collection and analysis

Information technology (in business and auditing)

Relevant legislation and regulatory requirements

Risk management and assessment

Skills

Ability to think laterally, critically and conceptually

Analytical

Attention to detail and quality

Discerning

Ability to work independently and in teams

Assertive

Diligent

Objective

Additional Information

Clear Credit and Crminal Record

A valid drivers licence and own vehicle is preferred

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Capitec is committed to diversity, applications to this position will strictly be considered in support of our employment equity goals

