Senior IT Recruiter at GoldenRule

The Role: We are looking for an IT Technical Recruiter to join our growing recruitment team.Technical Recruiter responsibilities include sourcing, screening and providing qualified candidates for various technical roles. You will also network online and offline with potential candidates to promote our employer brand, reduce our time-to-place and ensure we attract the best professionals.Ultimately, you will build a strong tech talent pipeline and help hire and retain skilled employees for our IT [URL Removed] and Experience: Requirements:

Proven work experience as an IT Technical Recruiter

Hands-on experience with various interview formats

Technical expertise with an ability to understand and explain job requirements for IT roles

Familiarity with Applicant Tracking Systems and resume databases

Solid knowledge of sourcing techniques (e.g. social media recruiting and Boolean search)

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Solid understanding of HR practices and labour legislation

Human Resources, IT or other relevant degree

At least 5 years of experience in a similar role.

Key Accountabilities: Responsibilities:

Write and post technical job descriptions

Source potential candidates on niche platforms, likeGithub.

Have specialised skills and qualifications to screen IT resumes

Draft and send personalised recruiting emails with current job openings to passive candidates

Perform pre-screening calls to analyse applicants?? abilities

Interview candidates combining various methods (e.g. structured interviews, technical assessments and behavioural questions).

Analyse the information and responses obtained through the interview.

Verifying applicant information, skills, and qualifications

Present applicant profile to the business development manager and make the recommendation of the candidate as a match to the job specification, emphasising qualification, skills, reasons for wanting a career change and salary details with benefits and perks.

Arrange and manage interviews by coordinating diary schedules.

Manage and organise feedback on interviews

Negotiate job offers between applicant and client

Closing the recruitment process.

Promote company??s reputation as a great place to work

Keep up-to-date with new technological trends and products

Personality and Attributes: Behavioral Competencies

Accountability

Teamwork

Attention to detail

Persuading & Influence

