Senior Python Developer

You’ll have the choice of one of the many exciting development teams. The teams predominantly use Python, and their tech stacks differ depending on their involvement within our supply chain.

Your skills

Bachelor’s degree, with a major in Computer Science or similar (your experience can override this requirement)

Minimum of two years experience in a software engineering role

Excellent problem-solving skills

A thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals, including object-oriented design, data structures and algorithms

Your traits

Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude, and high energy

Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to inform decisions

Ability to disaggregate and structure solutions to ambiguous problems

Solid quantitative skills

Ability to interview and interact professionally, with internal and external people

Capability to present ideas succinctly, in writing and verbally

Versatile and with the appetite to learn by doing

Your job role

Design and build solutions to assist our business users, and improve customer experience

Architect and design solutions with your team

Keep up to date with technology trends, both locally and internationally

Apply creative thought processes to solve complex challenges at scale

Strong focus on making [URL Removed] the best place to shop at, a happy customer is a repeat customer

Drive for excellence, to help foster a world-class engineering team

Our tech stack (the highlights)

Python, Javascript, React, jQuery, PHP

MySQL, Kafka, PostgreSQL, MongoDB

nginx, RabbitMQ, memcached

Docker, Kubernetes, Chef

GitHub, Travis CI, Jenkins

Amazon EC2, Amazon S3

Desired Skills:

Python

javascript

React

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position