Senior Software Engineer – Rosebank/ Semi Remote – R900K per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An Innovative and exclusive business that focuses on Capital Markets is looking for a top notch Senior Software Engineer to compliment and extend one of their product teams.

You need to be an out of the box thinker with strong analytical and reasoning skills.

So if you have a passion for creative problem solving in a highly collaborative and untested market. THIS IS THE ROLE FOR YOU. APPLY NOW!!!

Requirements:

A passion for creative problem solving in a highly collaborative and untested market

Strong analytical and reasoning skills with an ability to visualise processes and outcomes

Math, Computer Science or Engineering degrees preferred. Honours or Masters beneficial

4 to 7 years’ experience within a Software Engineering role. Preference for financial markets or product build experience

The tech stack they want includes:

Golang

Rust

Erlang

NoSQL

MongoDB

DynamoDB

CouchDB

JavaScript

Typescript

Modern web frameworks

React

Angular

Vue

CI

CD

Reference Number for this position is GZ52546 which is a Permanent role based in Rosebank offering a cost to company salary of R900K per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

CI

CD

Javascript

Typescript

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position