Senior Specialist: Actuarial Analyst at Liberty Group Limited

Purpose

To provide specialist advice and support in the development and implementation of area of specialisation,enabling the provision of sound commercial and financial expertise.

Minimum Experience

3 – 5 years experience in a similar environment, of which 1 -2 years at a junior specialist level

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor`s Degrees and Advanced Diplomas [NQF Level 07] in Finance Economics and Accounting

Additional Minimum Qualifications

Outputs

Process

Consult in area of expertise to provide specialist input into the development and amendment of policies, processes and procedures.

Understand and apply existing best practice frameworks to assist in the implementation of identified subject matter processes and standards.

Determine probabilities and assess risk through the application of mathematical modelling techniques and statistical concepts.

Translate and communicate complex specialist area information to users in a practical and usable format to enhance business utility.

Identify, diagnose and recommend improvements and provide specialist advice and support; ensuring that solutions are appropriate and effective.

Make recommendations to existing products based on market needs, product performance and competitor analysis to increase sales volume and profitability.

Perform required actuarial and other analyses for management reporting, and make recommendations to support these analyses.

Create and update database/s with findings, recommendations and relevant information to enhance the identification of trends and analysis.

Accountable for the improvement of quality, service and work outputs, continuously recommending improvements.

Plan for the organisation of work outputs and process improvement activities in light of a specific situational context related to the area of specialisation.

Proactively identify area of specialisation related problems, determine cause and effect and recommend the best option to implement corrective action based on previous experience.

Customer

Provide specialist expertise and advice to internal/external customers, that builds strong relationships and creates a favourable impression aligned to Treating the Customer Fairly (TCF) principles.

Finance

Adhere to financial controls, governance and compliance policies and processes throughout an area of specialisation, contributing to cost efficiency.

Learning and Growth

Contribute positively to human capability improvement, related to knowledge optimisation and associated with area of specialisation.

Governance

Comply to risk and governance policies, implement and provide subject matter input to the development of related processes, applicable to the area of specialisation.

Competencies

Liberty Values

Technical Competencies

Formal Research Practice (Proficient)

Research and Information Gathering (Intermediate)

Product and/or Service Knowledge (Intermediate)

Modelling (Intermediate)

Statistical and Mathematical Analysis (Proficient)

Behavioural Competencies

Professional/Technical learning (Intermediate)

Problem Solving and Analysis (Intermediate)

Relationship Management and Networking (Intermediate)

