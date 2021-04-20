Service Ambassador (Quality Assurance) at Mancosa

MANCOSA, a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, offering undergraduate and postgraduate business qualifications, has the following vacancy available:

SERVICE AMBASSADOR â€“ DURBAN

CORE PURPOSEThe Service Ambassador is responsible for establishing a quality framework around service delivery. The Service Ambassador is also responsible for the quality review of the Student Services Department to ensure accurate information is provided professionally, courteously and consistently all whilst identifying, facilitating and implementing training initiatives required to enhance staff performance.

CORE FUNCTIONS

Quality Assurance

Coordinate with the Student Services Departmental Team Leaders and Managers to ensure that the appropriate number of quality audits are performed for each student service consultant and to ensure the availability of consultantsâ€™ during the quality audit periods. The scope of the quality audit constitutes to analysing the following communication channels:ï‚§ Telephoneï‚§ Emails and ticketsï‚§ LiveChatï‚§ Social mediaï‚§ Face-to-face interactions

Conduct quality audits of the telephonic platform to ensure the following:ï‚§ Student service consultants are providing up-to-date information, following current processes, and communicating effectively and professionally to students. ï‚§ Quality and performance of student service consultants is evaluated to ensure that high levels of professionalism and telephone etiquette is maintained. ï‚§ Turnaround times for telephone SLAs outlined in the Student Services SOP are adhered to. ï‚§ Feedback is provided to the relevant stakeholders on uniform application of guidelines and procedures. ï‚§ Adverse performance trends outlined in the CSAT report are identified and recommendations are provided for quality enhancement strategies to eliminate the respective trends regarding the telephonic platform to ensure appropriate application of institutional guidelines and procedures all whilst maintaining set service standards.

Conduct quality audits on emails and tickets to ensure the following:ï‚§ Quality and performance of student service consultants is evaluated to ensure that high levels of professionalism in communication, as well as the correct grammar and nomenclature is maintained and utilised. ï‚§ Turnaround times for email and ticket SLAs outlined in the Student Services SOP are adhered to. ï‚§ Student service consultants are providing up-to-date information, following current processes, and communicating effectively to students. ï‚§ Feedback is provided to the relevant stakeholders on uniform application of guidelines and procedures. ï‚§ Adverse performance trends outlined in the CSAT report are identified and recommendations are provided for quality enhancement strategies to eliminate the respective trends regarding the email and ticketing platforms to ensure appropriate application of institutional guidelines and procedures all whilst maintaining set service standards.

Conduct quality audits of the LiveChat platform to ensure the following:ï‚§ Quality and performance of student service consultantsâ€™ is evaluated to ensure that high levels of professionalism in communication, as well as the correct grammar and nomenclature is maintained and utilised. ï‚§ Turnaround times for LiveChat SLAs outlined in the Student Services SOP are adhered to. ï‚§ Student service consultants are providing up-to-date information, following current processes, and communicating effectively to students. ï‚§ Feedback is provided to the relevant stakeholders on uniform application of guidelines and procedures. ï‚§ Adverse performance trends outlined in the CSAT report are identified and recommendations are provided for quality enhancement strategies to eliminate the respective trends regarding the LiveChat platform to ensure appropriate application of institutional guidelines and procedures all whilst maintaining set service standards.

Conduct quality audits of the social media platforms to ensure the following:ï‚§ Quality and performance of student service consultants is evaluated to ensure that high levels of professionalism in communication, as well as the correct grammar and nomenclature is maintained and utilised. ï‚§ Student service consultants are providing up-to-date information, following current processes, and communicating effectively to students. ï‚§ Feedback is provided to the relevant stakeholders on uniform application of student services guidelines and procedures. ï‚§ Adverse performance trends outlined in the CSAT report are identified and provide recommendations on quality enhancement strategies to eliminate the respective trends regarding the social media platform/s to ensure appropriate application of institutional guidelines and procedures whilst maintaining set service standards

Conduct quality audits of face-to-face interactions to ensure the following:ï‚§ Physical appearance of student servicesâ€™ staff is aligned to the MANCOSA Corporate Clothing Policy to ensure that a well-groomed appearance and dress style is in keeping with the professional image of MANCOSA. ï‚§ Quality and performance of student services consultantsâ€™ is evaluated to ensure that high levels of professionalism in communication is always maintained and utilised. ï‚§ Student service consultants are providing up-to-date information, following current processes, and communicating effectively with students. ï‚§ Feedback is provided to the relevant stakeholders on uniform application of guidelines and procedures. ï‚§ Adverse performance trends outlined in the CSAT report are identified and recommendations are provided for quality enhancement strategies to eliminate the respective trends regarding face-to-face interactions to ensure appropriate application of institutional guidelines and procedures all whilst maintaining set service standardsConsult with IT service providers to ensure that IT mechanisms to enhance the quality of engagement between students and student servicesâ€™ staff are adequately designed, successfully implemented and monitored for performance and identification of system glitches e. g. FreshDesk, Onestream and MANMIS. Develop support mechanisms and other tools to assist student services consultantsâ€™ in improving overall quality of interactions with students.

Training and Developmentï‚§ Analyse CSAT weekly and identify training opportunities for the Student Services Department or other departments as applicableï‚§ Design and develop content for training initiatives for student service consultants or other staff as applicableï‚§ Schedule weekly training sessions for CSAT areas identified to be directly impacting service from an institutional, policy, procedure or rules perspective. This is inclusive of service level agreements and service etiquette. ï‚§ Make recommendations through the relevant governance structures on policy and procedure/rules amendments. ï‚§ Provide coaching, advice and guidance based on audit findings, and deliver performance feedback to the SS Manager as outlined in departmental policies and procedures. ï‚§ Induct newly employed student services consultants to ensure a smooth transition from the learning environment to daily duties outlined in job descriptions. ï‚§ Mentor student services staff across the regions ResearchConduct research by way of collecting, analysing and interpreting qualitative or quantitative information or data to determine best practices and benchmark against other institutions. General dutiesï‚§ Participate in meetings and presentations or other designated special projects as assigned by the Student Services Managerï‚§ Act as a catalyst for change and improvement in the quality of the work produced by Student Services Department.

