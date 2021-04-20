Service Consultant at Capitec Bank Ltd

We’re on the lookout for energetic, self-motivated individuals who share our passion for service in the banking industry. To be part of the journey, follow the steps below:
Purpose Statement
- Responsible for providing excellent client service by fulfilling and exceeding the client’s expressed need (Save, Transact, Credit and Insure).
- Accurately and timeously, gather and capture client information for loan approvals and conduct deposit/enquiry transactions.
- Responsible for maintaining skill, knowledge and competency in order to sell Global One in the interest of the client.
- Presenting and conducting self in accordance with brand expectations.
Experience
Minimum:
- No previous experience required
Ideal:
- More than 1 year’s client service experience within a retail/ financial/ banking environment
- Demonstrated track record of engaging in a sales and client facing environment
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Commerce or Management
Knowledge
Minimum:
- Knowledge and understanding of:
- Basic calculations
- Retail/consumer service environment
Ideal:
- Knowledge and understanding of:
- Capitec Bank Products
- Internal business processes and procedures
- Organisational Policies, including (but not limited to) the Credit Policy
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
Competencies
- Adhering to Principles and Values
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Entrepreneurial and Commercial Thinking
- Following Instructions and Procedures
- Persuading and Influencing
- Presenting and Communicating Information
- Relating and Networking
Additional Information
- A valid driver’s licence is preferred
- Must have access to transport (personal/public)
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Flexible and mobile across regions is an advantage
- Must have fingerprints which are detectable/recognisable on Capitec Bank’s internal electronic banking system
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.